When Bad Company took the stage on October 29, 2016 at the O2 Arena in London, they had no idea it would be the final time they would play live with Mick Ralphs.

The founding member and guitarist for the group suffered a stroke four days after the band's performance and he died nearly a decade later on June 23, 2025.

"Both the fans and the band were in great form that night in London. The rapport with the audience was deeply felt, and they sang their hearts out," Paul Rodgers shares in a press release.

"Thinking back to that evening in retrospect, Mick's song 'Ready for Love' was particularly moving, singing ‘Walking down this rocky road wondering where my life is leading’; little did we know that Mick would suffer a stroke just four days after this concert.”

The Final Concert With Ralphs is Being Officially Released

Thankfully, the whole show was recorded and a decade later, the complete concert is being made available on Nov. 13 to celebrate the milestone and also, pay tribute to Ralphs. Fans can preorder the set via the band's official website on vinyl or CD and it will also be available in digital formats as well. You can watch Bad Company perform their classic "Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy" below.

“We had enjoyed a great tour of England, and it would culminate in this final show. We were all in good spirits. Paul performed brilliantly every night, and Mick was playing with his usual taste and panache," Bad Co's Simon Kirke recalled. "It was the last time I ever played with Mick…had I known that at the time, I would have hugged him a little tighter and a little longer.”

Watch Bad Company Perform 'Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy' in London

Mick Ralphs Created 'Exceptional Songs and Memories' With Bad Company

Bad Company was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2025. Due to Rodgers' own health issues, he was unable to attend the ceremony. With the death of Ralphs earlier in the year, that meant that Kirke was the only one who was able to be there and he admitted that he had "mixed emotions" about it all.

READ MORE: 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Gallery

But as Rodgers shared at the time of Ralphs' passing in June of that year, the members of Bad Company had logged a lot of miles together, creating timeless feelings that will linger for a long time. "He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humor," he said, remembering his partner and friend.

"Our last conversation a few days ago we shared a laugh but it won't be our last. There are many memories of Mick that will create laughter. Condolences to everyone who loved him especially his one true love, Susie. I will see you in heaven."