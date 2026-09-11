W.A.S.P. and KK’s Priest Kick Off 2026 Tour: Video and Set Lists

W.A.S.P. kicked off their "1984 to Headless" North American tour last night in El Cajon, California with help from KK's Priest.

You can see the full set lists and fan-shot videos for both bands below.

As promised, Blackie Lawless and his bandmates devoted most of their headlining set to songs from the band's first four albums: 1984's W.A.S.P., 1985's The Last Command, 1986's Inside the Electric Circus and 1989's The Headless Children.

According to SetList.fm, W.A.S.P. opened with their cover of Uriah Heep's "Easy Livin'," a song they had never played live before. They also debuted "Mr. Cool," a demo from Lawless' pre-W.A.S.P. band sister, which later evolved into "Cries in the Night" from The Last Command.

Read More: The Best Cover Songs From 11 Big Hair Metal Bands

KK's Priest, featuring longtime Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing and the band's one-time singer Tim "Ripper" Owens," spent most of their opening set performing Priest classics such ranging from "Breaking the Law" to "Turbo Lover," but also included a pair of songs from each of their own albums, 2021's Sermon of the Sinner and 2023's The Sinner Rides Again.

W.A.S.P. and KK's Priest will spend the next six weeks touring the United States and Canada, concluding on Halloween in Anaheim. You can see their complete tour schedule below.

Watch W.A.S.P Perform 'Mr. Cool'

Watch KK's Priest Perform 'Heading Out to the Highway'

W.A.S.P. Sept. 10, 2026 El Cajon, CA Set List:

1. "Easy Livin'" (Uriah Heep cover) (from 1986's Inside the Electric Circus)

2. "Fistful of Diamonds" (from 1985's The Last Command)

3. "The Flame" (from 1984's W.A.S.P.)

4. "Mr. Cool"

5. "B.A.D." (from 1984's W.A.S.P.)

6. "Thunderhead" (from 1989's The Headless Children)

7. "Forever Free" (from 1989's The Headless Children)

8. "The Real Me" (The Who cover) (from 1989's The Headless Children)

9. "The Headless Children" (from 1989's The Headless Children)

10. "Mephisto Waltz" (from 1989's The Headless Children)

11. "I Wanna Be Somebody" (from 1984's W.A.S.P.)

12. "L.O.V.E. Machine" (from 1984's W.A.S.P.)

13. "Inside the Electric Circus" (from 1986's Inside the Electric Circus)

14. "I Don't Need No Doctor" (Nick Ashford cover) (from 1986's Inside the Electric Circus)

15. "Golgotha" (from 2015's Golgotha)

16. "Wild Child" (from 1985's The Last Command)

17. "Blind in Texas" (from 1985's The Last Command)

via SetList.fm

KK's Priest Sept. 10, 2026 El Cajon, CA Set List:

(all Judas Priest songs unless specified)

1. "You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

2. "Breaking the Law"

3. "Living After Midnight"

4. "Strike of the Viper" (from 2023's The Sinner Rides Again)

5. "One More Shot at Glory" (from 2023's The Sinner Rides Again)

6. "Hellfire Thunderbolt" (from 2021's Sermons of the Sinner)

7. "Heading Out to the Highway"

8. "Beyond the Realms of Death"

9. "The Sentinel"

10. "Victim of Changes"

11. "Turbo Lover"

12. "Raise Your Fists" (from 2021's Sermons of the Sinner)

via SetList.fm

W.A.S.P. and KK's Priest, '1984 to Headless' 2026 Tour Dates

Sept. 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Sept. 12 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

Sept. 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theater

Sept. 14 - Santa Fe, NM @ Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino

Sept. 16 - Austin, TX @ Emos

Sept. 17 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

Sept. 18 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

Sept. 19 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

Sept. 20 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

Sept. 22 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Sept. 23 - Daytona, FL @ Peabody Auditorium

Sept. 24 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theater

Sept. 25 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Sept. 26 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak

Sept. 27 - Portland, ME @ Aura

Sept. 29 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

Sept. 30 - Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino

Oct. 1 - Wallington, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Oct. 2 - New York, NY @ The Palladium

Oct. 3 - Carteret, NJ @ Carteret Performing Arts Center

Oct. 5 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

Oct. 6 - Ottawa, ON @ Hard Rock Casino

Oct. 7 - Pickering, ON @ Pickering Casino Resort

Oct. 9 - Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theater

Oct. 10 - St Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

Oct. 11 - St Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

Oct. 13 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Oct. 14 - Harrisburg, PA @ Capitol City Music Hall

Oct. 15 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

Oct. 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

Oct. 17 - Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

Oct. 19 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Oct. 21 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

Oct. 22 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theater

Oct. 23 - Coquitlam, BC @ Great Canadian Casino Vancouver

Oct. 25 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

Oct. 27 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

Oct. 29 - Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show at Agua Caliente

Oct. 30 - Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

Oct. 31 - Anaheim, CA @ The Grove