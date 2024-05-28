W.A.S.P. to Play Their First Album in Full on 2024 Fall Tour

W.A.S.P. will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut by performing the album in full and in order on their fall 2024 Album ONE Alive tour.

The 39-city tour will kick off Oct. 26 in San Luis Obispo and conclude Dec. 14 in Los Angeles. Death Angel and Unto Others will support W.A.S.P. on all dates, except as noted below. Ticket presales begin on May 29th at 10 a.m. local time, you can get more information at WASPnation.com.

Lawless has reportedly recovered from surgery to treat two herniated discs and a broken vertebra, injuries that forced him to cancel the band's planned 2023 tour.

Released on Aug. 17, 1984, the gold-selling W.A.S.P. is home to songs such as "I Wanna Be Somebody," "On Your Knees" and "The Flame." "It was an angry record made by an angry band," singer Blackie Lawless declared in a press release announcing the tour. "It was a record that not only reflected the attitude of the band members who made it, but also a record that reflected its time."

Before the release of W.A.S.P., the Parents Music Resource Center added the song "Animal (Fuck Like a Beast)" to their "Filthy 15" list of "morally objectionable" songs. As as result Capitol Records pulled the track from the record, although it was returned to its rightful opening spot for a 1998 reissue.

Citing his religious convictions, Lawless removed "Animal" from the group's set lists in 2006, but brought it back for the band's 2022 40th anniversary tour. "There's a part of me that says it's already out there," Lawless told Eddie Trunk prior to the tour's start. "You can't put the genie back in the bottle. Do I owe it to the fan base to really make this a true retrospect of what we've done?"

W.A.S.P. Album ONE Alive Tour Dates

Oct. 26 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater (no opening acts)

Oct. 28 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Oct. 29 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Oct. 30 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

Nov. 01 - Calgary, AB The Palace Theatre

Nov. 02 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Nov. 03 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Nov. 04 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Nov. 05 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Nov. 07 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Nov. 08 - St Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre

Nov. 10 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Nov. 11 - Toronto, ON @ History

Nov. 13 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Nov. 14 - Quebec City, QC @ Theatre Capitole

Nov. 15 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 16 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom At Manhattan Center

Nov. 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Nov. 19 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theater

Nov. 20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Nov. 21 - Stroudsburg, PA @ The Sherman Theater

Nov. 22 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Nov. 23 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Nov. 24 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

Nov. 26 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 27 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Nov. 29 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

Nov. 30 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

Dec. 01 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Dec. 03 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

Dec. 04 - Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

Dec. 06 - Albuquerque, NM @ REVEL

Dec. 07 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre

Dec. 09 - Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre

Dec. 10 - San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

Dec. 11 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Dec. 12 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Dec. 13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield (no Death Angel)

Dec. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium (no Death Angel)