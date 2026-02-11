W.A.S.P. Will Highlight First 4 Albums on ‘1984 to Headless’ North American Tour With KK’s Priest
W.A.S.P. will revisit their first four albums on the upcoming "1984 to Headless" North American tour, with support from KK's Priest.
The trek begins on Sept. 10 in El Cajon, California, and concludes on Oct. 31 in Anaheim, California. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 13.
You can see the full itinerary below.
READ MORE: Watch Blackie Lawless Praise Donald Trump at W.A.S.P. Show
What to Expect From W.A.S.P.'s '1984 to Headless' Tour
W.A.S.P.'s upcoming tour will pull from their most commercially successful period, including 1984's W.A.S.P., 1985's The Last Command, 1986's Inside the Electric Circus and 1989's The Headless Children. The expanded scope comes after several years of them playing their debut album in full on the road.
“It's hard to express the genuine excitement I'm feeling in describing the '1984 To Headless' U.S. tour," W.A.S.P. leader Blackie Lawless said in a statement. "Playing those songs from those first four albums in a combined package like this is something we've never attempted before. In addition to the songs, the entire stage show will look like the album covers from those records [and] will come alive ... right before your eyes!"
READ MORE: Blackie Lawless to W.A.S.P. Backing Track Critics: 'Don't Go'
Lawless also said he plans to bring the 1984 to Headless tour to Europe and other parts of the world in 2027.
W.A.S.P. and KK's Priest, '1984 to Headless' 2026 Tour Dates
Sept. 10 - El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
Sept. 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Sept. 12 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center
Sept. 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theater
Sept. 14 - Santa Fe, NM @ Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino
Sept. 16 - Austin, TX @ Emos
Sept. 17 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
Sept. 18 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
Sept. 19 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
Sept. 20 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
Sept. 22 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Sept. 23 - Daytona, FL @ Peabody Auditorium
Sept. 24 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theater
Sept. 25 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Sept. 26 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak
Sept. 27 - Portland, ME @ Aura
Sept. 29 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
Sept. 30 - Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino
Oct. 1 - Wallington, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Oct. 2 - New York, NY @ The Palladium
Oct. 3 - Carteret, NJ @ Carteret Performing Arts Center
Oct. 5 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
Oct. 6 - Ottawa, ON @ Hard Rock Casino
Oct. 7 - Pickering, ON @ Pickering Casino Resort
Oct. 9 - Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theater
Oct. 10 - St Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater
Oct. 11 - St Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater
Oct. 13 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Oct. 14 - Harrisburg, PA @ Capitol City Music Hall
Oct. 15 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
Oct. 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
Oct. 17 - Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center
Oct. 19 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
Oct. 21 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
Oct. 22 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theater
Oct. 23 - Coquitlam, BC @ Great Canadian Casino Vancouver
Oct. 25 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
Oct. 27 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
Oct. 29 - Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show at Agua Caliente
Oct. 30 - Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
Oct. 31 - Anaheim, CA @ The Grove
2026's Biggest Rock Tours
Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso