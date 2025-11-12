Warren Haynes Plans ‘Beautiful Tribute’ for Phil Lesh

Warren Haynes has shared more information about his plans to pay tribute to Grateful Dead cofounder Phil Lesh in December.

The bassist and vocalist died in October of 2024 and Haynes is now gathering some of his family, friends and associates to mount a proper tribute at Christmas Jam, the annual charity concert which raises money for Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity and BeLoved Asheville. For more than three decades, Christmas Jam has raised over three million dollars for Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, including the construction of over 50 homes in the area.

As the former Allman Brothers Band guitarist told UCR in a recent interview, Lesh was a longtime supporter of the event, which was cofounded by Haynes. "Phil came so many times to Christmas Jam. And you know, getting from California to Asheville in December is not the easiest thing in the world to do," he says. "I was so grateful that he came as many times as he did."

"So this year, his son, Grahame is coming, and we're doing a thing with myself and Grahame and Jimmy Herring and John Molo. It would have been [Lesh's] Q quintet if Rob Barraco were available, but Rob [is elsewhere at the moment]," Haynes explains. "So our friend, Jason Crosby, is going to join us. I'm super excited that it's going to happen. It's a beautiful tribute to not only Phil, but to [his] spirit as part of so many Christmas Jams."

How Warren Haynes Grew Musically Thanks to Phil Lesh

He penned an emotional tribute to his longtime friend and bandmate last year after learning the news of his passing. He recalled that "a simple phone call" to play a few shows [in 1999], "turned into decades of playing music together."

The collaboration as he detailed, was one that expanded his own musical horizons. "I had always considered myself an open-minded musician, but instantly upon meeting and playing with Phil, I realized his open-mindedness in that regard went way beyond mine or nearly anyone else's for that matter," he said. "I was amazed at the lack of pressure he put on 'the music,' which he always maintained 'existed' and we just 'tapped into it.'"

You can read Haynes' tribute in full below. He ended his extensive thoughts by noting that the legend was there for him at a time when he really needed the support following the unexpected passing of his musical "soulmate" and Gov't Mule bandmate, Allen Woody. "Phil was one of the first people to call me and I'll never forget what he said," the guitarist recalled. "'I'm so sorry, I know what it's like to lose someone with which you have a profound musical relationship,'" Lesh told him. "Yes, he did. And now I've lost another one. Thank you, Phil."

The pair made music together numerous times over the years, including during Haynes' stint playing guitar with The Dead in 2004, which featured many of the surviving members of the Grateful Dead.

The 33rd edition of Christmas Jam is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 13 at the ExploreAsheville.Com Arena in Asheville, North Carolina, which is Haynes' hometown. Tickets are on sale now.

