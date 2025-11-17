Warren Haynes Announces 2026 Solo Tour Dates

Warren Haynes has revealed plans for his first proper solo tour, which will kick off February 12 in California.

The Winter of Warren concerts will feature two sets each night, mixing material from his solo work with selections from Gov't Mule and also, his time with the Allman Brothers Band. The guitarist will follow those dates with a round of electric gigs with the Warren Haynes Band. You can see all of the shows below. An artist presale begins Wednesday (Nov. 19) and tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday (Nov. 21). Find more information at the official website.

“Although I have done a few solo dates here and there, I’ve never afforded myself the opportunity to do an actual solo tour so I’m extremely excited about this,” Haynes shared in a press release. “Performing by myself gives me the opportunity to express myself in a completely different way from performing with a band. The focus becomes much more about my voice and the songs themselves and less about virtuoso guitar playing although I try to include some fun guitar stuff as well. Anytime I get the chance to do something that I don’t get to do often enough is a rewarding experience for me and hopefully for the audience as well.”

Warren Haynes Will Pay Tribute to the Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh in December

The bassist and vocalist died in October of 2024 and Haynes is now gathering some of his family, friends and associates to mount a proper tribute at Christmas Jam, the annual charity concert which raises money for Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity and BeLoved Asheville. For more than three decades, Christmas Jam has raised over three million dollars for Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, including the construction of over 50 homes in the area. This year's event is scheduled for Dec. 13 at the ExploreAsheville.Com Arena in Haynes' hometown of Asheville, North Carolina.

As the former Allman Brothers Band guitarist told UCR in a recent interview you can listen to below, Lesh was a longtime supporter of the event, which was cofounded by Haynes. "Phil came so many times to Christmas Jam. And you know, getting from California to Asheville in December is not the easiest thing in the world to do," he says. "I was so grateful that he came as many times as he did."

"So this year, his son, Grahame is coming, and we're doing a thing with myself and Grahame and Jimmy Herring and John Molo. It would have been [Lesh's] Q quintet if Rob Barraco were available, but Rob [is elsewhere at the moment]," Haynes explains. "So our friend, Jason Crosby, is going to join us. I'm super excited that it's going to happen. It's a beautiful tribute to not only Phil, but to [his] spirit as part of so many Christmas Jams."

Fans can get ready for Haynes' upcoming solo dates by listening to The Whisper Sessions, the similarly intimate album that was released earlier this fall, inspired by 2024's Million Voices Whisper.

Warren Haynes, 'Winter of Warren' 2026 Tour Dates

Feb. 12 – Grass Valley, CA @ The Center for the Arts

Feb. 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Feb. 14 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa

Feb. 15 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre for the Performing Arts

Feb. 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Blue Note Los Angeles (early & late shows)

Feb. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Blue Note Los Angeles (early & late shows)

Feb. 20 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

Feb.22 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

Feb. 23 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

Feb. 24 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

Feb. 26 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

Warren Haynes Band Electric Dates

Feb. 27 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Amp Jam #2

March 1 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

March 3 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

March 4 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

March 7 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre