Warren Haynes Plots Extensive ‘Million Voices Whisper’ Tour

The Warren Haynes Band's Million Voices Whisper Spring Tour kicks off Feb. 7 with a sold-out show in Knoxville, Tenn., as the former Allman Brothers Band member supports his latest solo album. Key stops along the way include Buffalo, Los Angeles, Portland, Toledo, San Francisco, Tempe and San Diego, among others.

The Fan Club presale through Tickets Today for West Coast shows in April and May begins at 1PM ET on Tuesday, Jan. 28, with Citicard/AMEX presale following at noon local time on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Local, promoter and Ticketmaster presales are set for 10AM local time on Thursday, Jan. 30 then general on-sale gets underway at 10AM local time on Friday, Jan. 31.

Limited-edition fan packages are also available through www.warrenhaynes.net. See below for all upcoming tour dates and details.

Haynes took time away from Gov't Mule to release Million Voices Whisper in November, and the 11-song LP debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Blues Albums Chart. The marks his fourth chart-topping solo album, and the first in nearly a decade. Haynes' Allman Brothers Band bandmate Derek Trucks appeared on several tracks, including "Real Real Love," a song with lyrics that were initially begun by Gregg Allman.

The Warren Haynes Band also includes longtime drummer Terence Higgins of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Govt Mule bassist Kevin Scott, Matt Slocum on keys and Greg Osby on sax. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold on the Warren Haynes Band tour will continue to be donated to assist in hurricane relief.

Warren Haynes Band, Million Voices Whisper Tour

2/7 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre (sold out)

2/8 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

2/11 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

2/13 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

2/14 – Carmel, IN @ The Palladium

2/15 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

2/16 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

2/18 – Rockford, IL @ Coronado Theatre

2/20 – Burlington, VT @ The Flynn

2/21 – Concord, NH @ Chubb Theatre

2/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom (sold out)

2/28 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium (Dickey Betts tribute show)

3/6-8 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Amp Jam #1 (Gov't Mule festival appearance)

4/4 – Savannah, GA @ Lucas Theatre at 2025 Savannah Music Festival

4/5 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium (rescheduled from 9/28)

4/24 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

4/25 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

4/26 – Medford, OR @ Holly Theatre (on sale 2/19)

4/27 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

4/29 – Stateline, NV @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe – South Shore Room

5/1 – Redding, CA @ Cascade Theatre

5/2 – Rocklin, CA @ Quarry Park Amphitheater

5/3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

5/4 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts – Ruth Finley Person Theater

5/6 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

5/9 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

5/10 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater

5/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

5/14 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

5/15 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

5/16 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre Tucson

5/23-25 – Thornville, OH @ Dark Star Jubilee

6/8 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (supporting Big Head Todd and the Monsters)

6/26-28 – Eau Claire, WI @ Blue Ox Music Festival

7/3 – Bonn, Germany @ KUNSTRASEN GmbH

7/4 – Milan, Italy @ Villa Casati Stampa

7/6 – Sperken, Austria @ Castle Clam

7/11-13 – Weert, Netherlands @ Bospop

7/23-27 – Floyd County, VA @ FloydFest 25~Aurora (Gov't Mule festival appearance)

9/3 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage (co-headlining shows with Tedeschi Trucks Band)

9/5 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC (co-headlining shows with Tedeschi Trucks Band)

9/6 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center (co-headlining shows with Tedeschi Trucks Band)

9/9 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion (co-headlining shows with Tedeschi Trucks Band)

9/10 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater (co-headlining shows with Tedeschi Trucks Band)

