War has expanded 1975's Why Can't We Be Friends? for the album's 50th anniversary with seven unearthed bonus tracks, rare jam sessions and unedited mixes.

Due from Avenue/Rhino on June 6, Why Can't We Be Friends?: 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition also features a newly remastered mix of the original album by engineer Bernie Grundman. A complete track listing is below, along with a preview clip of the previously unheard "Low Rider (Original Unedited Mix)" from the upcoming reissue.

The well-received Why Can't We Be Friends arrived some two years after 1973's Deliver the Word, an eternity in those days, and four years after the group moved on from the Eric Burdon era with their self-titled 1971 album. Why Can't We Be Friends? would become another gold-selling Top 10 smash, as did the title track and follow-up single "Low Rider." The LP also topped the R&B charts.

A 3LP edition of Why Can't We Be Friends?: 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition debuted on Record Store Day. Also included in this deluxe 3CD package is an audio documentary about the making of the LP. Grundman has previously worked with Steely Dan, Steve Vai, Prince and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, among others.

War returns to stages in May with dates in the U.S. and U.K. After headlining at their hometown Los Angeles County Fair, the group continues to key stops including Las Vegas, Birmingham and Miami.

'Why Can't We Be Friends?: 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition'

CD 1: Why Can’t We Be Friends?

1. "Don't Let No One Get You Down"

2. "Lotus Blossom"

3. "Heartbeat"

4. "Leroy's Latin Lament" (Medley)

a. "Lonnie Dreams"

b. "The Way We Feel"

c. "La Fiesta"

d. "Lament"

5. "Smile Happy"

6. "So"

7. "Low Rider"

8. "In Mazatlan"

9. "Why Can’t We Be Friends?"

CD 2 & 3: Making of Why Can’t We Be Friends

Disc 1

1. "Zorro (Bonus Track)"

2. "Don’t Let No One Get You Down (Original Unedited Mix)"

3. "Roam & Ramble (Bonus Track)"

4. "Low Rider (Original Unedited Mix)"

5 "So (Unedited Remix)"

Disc 2

1. "Oatmeal Box (Bonus Track)"

2. "Heartbeat (Original Jam)"

3. "The Making of 'Why Can't We Be Friends?'"