Watch Vivian Campbell Play First Def Leppard Show Since Bone Marrow Transplant

Def Leppard performed with guitarist Vivian Campbell on Thursday at San Juan, Puerto Rico's Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot, marking Campbell's first show with the band in eight months and his first since receiving a bone marrow transplant.

You can see the full set list and video from the performance below.

Campbell, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2013, last played with Def Leppard in September 2024 and missed the band's previous two shows as he underwent treatment. He gave fans a positive health update in January, revealing that he'd "recently had a bone marrow transplant as part of my treatment plan, and it’s safe to say that thus far it’s been a very successful transplant!”

He added that he would "just have to keep my head down and my spirits up for the next 100 days of primary recovery” and signed his note, “A very happy Viv!”

Vivian Campbell Soldiered on With Def Leppard Through Cancer Treatments

Despite nudges from his bandmates and their management, Campbell continued performing with Def Leppard amid his cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“Even at the worst of my cancer, when I was doing very hardcore chemotherapy, I still managed to go on tour with Def Leppard," the guitarist told Ultimate Guitar in 2019. "And I had a hard time convincing Def Leppard – and in particular the Def Leppard management at the time – that that was the best thing for me to do.

“I think that they really wanted me to stay at home and just concentrate on my treatments," he continued. "Whereas for me, I would have considered that a death sentence. You are what you do in life. I’ve always been a guitar player, I’ve always been a musician, and nothing brings me more joy.”

Def Leppard has a full slate of North American tour dates lined up through the end of August, with support from Extreme, Bret Michaels and the Struts. They'll return to the stage tonight at the Boardwalk Rock festival in Ocean City, Maryland, performing alongside Halestorm, Bush, Mammoth, Extreme and co-headliner Rob Zombie.

Watch Def Leppard Play 'Armageddon It' in Puerto Rico on 5/15/25

Watch Def Leppard Play 'Let It Go' in Puerto Rico on 5/15/25

Watch Def Leppard Play 'Pour Some Sugar on Me' in Puerto Rico on 5/15/25

Watch Def Leppard Play 'Rock of Ages' and 'Photograph' in Puerto Rico on 5/15/25

Def Leppard, 5/15/25, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Set List

1. "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)"

2. "Rocket"

3. "Let's Get Rocked"

4. "Foolin'"

5. "Armageddon It"

6. "Animal"

7. "Love Bites"

8. "Just Like '73"

9. "Let It Go"

10. "Take What You Want"

11. "Die Hard the Hunter"

12. "This Guitar"

13. "Two Steps Behind"

14. "Bringin' on the Heartbreak"

15. "Switch 625"

16. "Rock of Ages"

17. "Photograph"

18. "Hysteria"

19. "Pour Some Sugar on Me"