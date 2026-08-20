Vivian Campbell confirmed his cancer has returned after a transplant failed to wipe out the illness.

The Def Leppard guitarist was first diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2013. He underwent bone marrow surgery last year and was given the all-clear as a result.

But in a new interview with YSKL FM, Campbell reported that he’d have to undergo more treatment.

READ MORE: Vivian Campbell Hopes He Can Buy His Stem Cell Donor a Beer or Three

“There’s only been one time that I felt [cancer] was going to kill me,” he said. “In the winter of 2023 I got really scared about what was happening and the pace at which it was happening. And I realized at that point that I had to do a donor transplant. It was my only hope to survive.

“I did that in January of ’25 – I did a donor transplant. Unfortunately, it didn’t stick. So the cancer has returned. And I’m continuing treatments to manage it.”

He continued: “I’ll probably have to do another transplant within a few years with another donor, to try and see if maybe that would cure me. But in the meantime I’m certainly not slowing down. I’m doing as much with my life as possible; not just with Def Leppard and with Last In Line.

“I’m also rally driving – I always wanted to do that. ... I love cars and I love driving. As a child I thought, ‘If I don’t play guitar for a living, I’m gonna be a race car driver.’ I’m very, very, very fortunate and blessed that I get to do both.”

Vivian Campbell’s Advice for Those Given Cancer Diagnosis

Campbell confirmed that life changes after a cancer diagnosis – but argued that there were ways to remain positive. “I’ve met people in my life...[who] think, ‘Oh, I can’t do anything. I need to stay in bed. I can’t eat this. I can’t do that. I can’t go there.’ I've never felt that way.

“I’ve always felt like I’m gonna continue to live my life as much as possible – in fact, even more so. ... But I also consider myself very fortunate because I caught my cancer early; it’s always been more about managing my cancer.”

He added: “So, yeah, life is for the living. And I encourage everyone...if you’re unfortunate enough to get a cancer diagnosis, to overcome the fear. Fear is inevitable when you’re first told those words.

“But once you get over that, you’ve got to realize just how to manage it and how to deal with it as best as possible. And just don’t give in.”