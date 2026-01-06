Vinnie Vincent Defiantly Threatens to Shelve His New Album

Vinnie Vincent says he would rather shelve his new Guitarmageddon album than sell it in a conventional manner.

The former Kiss guitarist admits that may be exactly what happens, as he has yet to find enough fans to support his unique and costly release plan for the long-awaited record.

In December Vincent announced a highly unconventional strategy for the release of Guitarmaggedon: selling one song at a time via individually signed and numbered CDs, each costing $200 plus shipping.

Vincent said he would only ship each single once he reached 1,000 pre-sales. His site listed 18 song titles (while promising "...and more"), meaning the complete album would cost each fan at least $3,600.

The guitarist was quick to defend his plan against complaints and concerns expressed by fans. He argued that illegal downloading, streaming and other changes in the music industry over the past few decades made it otherwise impossible for him to be paid fairly for his music.

Read More: The Turbulent History of Vinnie Vincent and Kiss

Vincent doubled down on those thoughts over the holidays with new comments on his Facebook page. He acknowledged that it seemed unlikely enough people would buy in, but insisted he will not back down from his plan.

"There's no money releasing a record like this with bootlegging thieves at my door. Unless I get compensated for my work, the album stays unheard," Vincent wrote. "It comes down to this; if the fan support is not there which it does not appear to be, this record will not be released.

"Am I fine with that? Absolutely. 100%," he continued. "It will be the greatest album of all time, never to be heard, never to be released. If people want my music, and think they're punishing me by not buying it because of the price, it matters not to me. They're the ones who will lose out."

He also made it clear just how much he thought that those fans would be missing out, stating that in his personal opinion, "Guitarmaggedon is one of the greatest rock albums of all time. I lived thru Meet the Beatles, Led Zeppelin II, (Jimi) Hendrix Are You Experienced, Jeff Beck Truth, Cream Wheels of Fire, Pink Floyd etc...

"The only difference is these albums are generation tested and have the benefit of fermentation of time. But as for impact and perfection from the first song to last, Guitarmaggedon is a classic."