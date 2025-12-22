Former Kiss guitarist Vinnie Vincent has announced a new single titled “Ride the Serpent.” It marks his first new original material in over 20 years, and it comes with a high price tag.

In a message posted to his official website, Vincent revealed that “Ride the Serpent” will only be available on CD, with a total 1000 pressings made (500 sold in the U.S., 500 internationally). Each CD is priced at $200, with an additional $25 for shipping in the U.S.A., and $100 for shipping internationally. Each CD is individually numbered and signed by Vincent. The release is part of the guitarist’s new Vinnie Vincent Invasion Master Series.

The former Kiss rocker described “Ride the Serpent” as “a nearly 8 minute, intense guitar powerdrive featuring Vinnie Vincent on guitars and bass, Robert Fleischman (on) vocals and Keary Jordan on drums.”

Why Is Vinnie Vincent Releasing Music This Way?

In a Dec. 1 Facebook post, Vincent teased his upcoming release of material. At the time, he noted the unique way he planned to sell the songs was designed to protect against "premature pirating."

"I understand the bitching, the moaning, the whining about price, but you must also understand that my situation is as such that my music is so desired that it will be targeted and taken from me immediately, which I cannot/will not allow," the guitarist wrote. "I wish it was not this way, but I'm honored that it is. It's a double-edged sword for me, but I sincerely hope that when you think it through you will understand the dilemma I face."

Vinnie Vincent Prepping Full Album

“Ride the Serpent” marks the first release from Vincent’s upcoming album, Judgement Day Guitarmageddon. He plans to follow the same limited release CD single structure for each song on the album.

“Ride the Serpent” is available for preorder now. Vincent’s website notes that “Once and if all 1000 pieces are purchased through PayPal, they will simultaneously bulk ship. If we do not reach the threshold of 1000 by February 28, 2026, credit card purchases will be refunded through PayPal.”

He adds that if “Ride the Serpent” reaches its 1000 copy goal, “we will incrementally release one song per disc in reasonable time intervals. There are many special releases ready for the fans who have been waiting patiently.”

Further songs scheduled for release can be found below:

Invincible (Master Series)

Heavy Metal Poontang (Master Series)

Cockteazer (Master Series)

Rocks On Fire (Master Series Version 1)

Rocks On Fire (Msster Series Version 2)

Youngblood (Master Series)

Shocker (Master Series Version 1)

Shocker (Master Series Version 2)

Brainsaw (Master Series)

Euphoria (Master Series)

Full Shredd (Master Series)

Get The Led Out (Master Series)

Wild Child (Master Series)

The Resurrection (The Master Series)

Truth (Master Series)

Nuke It (Master Series)

Vinnie Vincent Archives (Master Series)

All The Vinnie Vincent Power Ballads (Master Series)

and more…