Watch Vince Neil Return to the Stage After Mystery Health Scare

Vince Neil performed live for the first time in nearly 10 months Friday night, returning from an unspecified health scare that caused Motley Crue to postpone their planned spring Las Vegas residency.

You can see fan-shot video from Neil's seven-song set at Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway. He shared the bill with Bret Michaels and Stephen Pearcy.

Neil hadn't performed on stage since appearing with Motley Crue on Oct. 13, 2024 at the Aftershock festival. His last solo show took place the previous September.

" Hey, thank you, everybody. It's good to be here," the singer said prior to his performance of Shout at the Devil's title track. "I haven't been on stage since almost a year now. I had a medical thing that happened to me, and they said I wouldn't be back on stage again. I said, 'Fuck that, man.' And I'm back and I'm with you guys tonight. And I'm really proud to be here, man."

Earlier this year Motley Crue announced that their Las Vegas residency, originally set to take place in March and April at the Dolby Live at Park MGM, would need to be postponed while Neil recovered from an unspecified health issue.

"To all the Crueheads who were looking forward to seeing us this spring, I'm truly sorry," he announced at the time. "My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserved, and I can't wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know."

The band's 10-show residency is now scheduled to kick off on Sept. 12 and conclude on Oct. 3.

Watch Vince Neil Perform 'Shout at the Devil'

Watch Vince Neil Perform 'Smokin' in the Boys Room'