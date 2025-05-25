Vince Gill Admits Eagles’ Sphere Visuals Are ‘Pretty Distracting’

Vince Gill has detailed the unique challenge of performing with the Eagles at the Sphere.

Gill, who joined the band’s lineup in 2017 following the death of Glenn Frey, recently appeared on Shred With Shifty, the podcast hosted by Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett. During their conversation, Shiflett asked Gill how he handles the Sphere’s all-encompassing visuals.

“I try to ignore it,” the country rocker responded. “I try not to watch any of the content, because it's pretty distracting. And it makes me get a little bit wobbly. Things are moving and tilting, and it's pretty neat.”

“I jokingly tell people it's the most people I've ever been ignored by at a gig,” Gill continued. “But you know, they're there to see the bells and whistles, and that's the point of it all.”

Vince Gill Says the Sphere's Visuals Have Occasionally Affected His Performance

Describing the Las Vegas venue as “unbelievable,” Gill further confessed that the Sphere’s engrossing visuals have occasionally affected his performance.

“I'll find myself, if I start watching it, forgetting to come back in and sing, and this and that, and get distracted,” he admitted, adding that he’s not the only one in the band whose attention gets grabbed by the display. “Joe [Walsh] always says every night, he says, ‘I look back and I never knew how big my nose was.’”

Since launching their residency in September 2024, the Eagles have performed 32 shows at the Sphere. Gill will head out for a solo tour this summer before rejoining Walsh, Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmit and Deacon Frey for the Eagles' final run of Sphere dates this fall.