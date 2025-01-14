Village People Risk Fans’ Anger to Play at Trump Inauguration

The Village People have confirmed their participation in Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration celebrations, accepting that the move might make some fans angry.

The band said its appearance was an act of faith in the power of music, and a bid to help reunite the nation after a bitter period in politics.

“We are announcing today that Village People have accepted an invitation from President Elect Trump’s campaign to participate in inaugural activities, including at least one event with President Elect Trump,” a statement read.

READ MORE: Kiss Almost Battled The Village People In A Movie

“We know this won’t make some of you happy to hear; however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics.”

The statement continued: “Our song ‘Y.M.C.A.’ is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost.

“Therefore, we believe it’s now time to bring the country together with music, which is why Village People will be performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump.”

Why Village People Let Donald Trump Use ‘Y.M.C.A.’ at Rallies

Trump used “Y.M.C.A.” in his 2016 and 2020 election campaigns, leading to a cease-and-desist demand from Village People frontman and songwriter Victor Willis, who said he could “no longer look the other way” after Trump hinted at having Black Lives Matter campaigners shot.

But the musician later changed his position, saying he’d “benefited greatly from use by the President Elect.” Trump continued using the song during his 2024 campaign.

He explained: “The financial benefits have been great as well, as ‘Y.M.C.A.’ is estimated to gross several million dollars since the President Elect’s continued use. Therefore, I’m glad I allowed the President Elect’s continued use of ‘Y.M.C.A.’ And I thank him for choosing to use my song.”