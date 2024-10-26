Joe Walsh, leading light of the annual VetsAid concerts, announced the eighth installment will not take place as planned.

The event was set for Nov. 11 at the UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY, with Toto, Kool and the Gang, Post Malone and Eric Church on the bill alongside Walsh.

But VetsAid confirmed it wasn’t going to take place due to reasons beyond its control – although the 12 charities it normally supports would still benefit.

“The wellbeing of our veterans and their families remains my foremost concern and the primary mission of VetsAid,” military son Walsh said in a statement.

“While I am disappointed in the cancellation of this year’s event and apologize for any inconvenience to our fans, I am thrilled to share that VetsAid will provide $400,000 in grants to these fine organizations who will focus these funds on the ground in New York and New Jersey to veterans who have sacrificed so much and asked for so little in return.”

Ahead of the call-off, Eagles icon Walsh had explained the addition of Malone to the lineup, saying: “VetsAid is for everyone: fans of all ages, backgrounds and musical genres. So who better to join the party than Posty – the man who can do it all and do it so well?

VetsAid Millions Shared Among Charities

“Mix in the best of country with Eric, rock with Toto and funk with Kool and the Gang and you have a VetsAid for the ages. What better way to honor our veterans and their families this Veterans Day than with a night you will never forget?”

The first concert took place in 2017, with guests over the years having included ZZ Top, Ringo Starr, James Hetfield, Dave Grohl, and Eddie Vedder, among others. The organization has distributed around $3.5 million among veterans’ charities since then.