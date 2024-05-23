Van Halen will revisit their chart-topping 1991 album For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge with a new expanded edition featuring rarities, promo videos and previously unreleased live footage.

For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (Expanded Edition) arrives on July 12 as a two-LP/two-CD/Blu-ray collection and is available to preorder now. Along with a remastered version of the original album, the set includes alternate mixes of "Right Now" and an instrumental version of "The Dream Is Over." A Rhino exclusive bundle also features a set of four 7" singles, including "Poundcake" / "Pleasure Dome," "Top Of The World" / "In 'N' Out," "Right Now" (Organ Version) / "Man On A Mission" and “Right Now” (Guitar Version) / “The Dream Is Over” (Instrumental Version).

The main draw, though, is footage from the band's free concert at Dallas' Westend Marketplace on Dec. 4, 1991. A live version of "Poundcake" from that show is available now. You can listen to the performance and see the full track listing below.

'For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge' Continued Van Halen's Chart-Topping Streak

Released on June 17, 1991, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge debuted atop the Billboard 200, granting Van Halen their third consecutive chart-topper. (It also marked their third album with Sammy Hagar.) The LP sold 3 million copies in the United States and spawned the No. 1 rock radio hits "Poundcake," "Runaround" and "Top of the World." It also earned Van Halen a Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance in 1992.

Naturally, the band's Dallas 1991 performance pulled heavily from For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge while also featuring cuts from 1986's 5150 and 1988's OU812. Hagar lost his voice during Van Halen's previous Dallas concert on the 1988 Monsters of Rock tour and promised to make it up to them with a free show. They made good on that promise three years later.

Van Halen, 'For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (Expanded Edition)' Track Listing

CD 1: Original Album Remastered

1. “Poundcake”

2. “Judgement Day”

3. “Spanked”

4. “Runaround”

5. “Pleasure Dome”

6. “In ’n’ Out”

7. “Man On A Mission”

8. “The Dream Is Over”

9. “Right Now”

10. “316”

11. “Top Of The World”

CD 2: Rarities & Live

1. “Right Now” – Organ Version (Single Mix)

2. “The Dream Is Over” – Instrumental Version *

3. “Right Now” – Guitar Version (Single Mix) *

Live at the Westend Market, Dallas, TX (12/4/91)

4. “Poundcake” *

5. “Judgement Day” *

6. “There’s Only One Way To Rock” *

7. “Runaround” *

8. “Why Can’t This Be Love” *

9. “Panama” *

10. “A Apolitical Blues” *

11. “Finish What Ya Started” *

12. “I Can’t Drive 55” *

13. “Best Of Both Worlds” *

14. “Top Of The World” *

Blu-ray

Live at the Westend Market, Dallas, TX (12/4/91)

1. “Poundcake” *

2. “Judgement Day” *

3. “There’s Only One Way To Rock” *

4. “Runaround” *

5. “Why Can’t This Be Love” *

6. “Panama” *

7. “A Apolitical Blues” *

8. “Finish What Ya Started” *

9. “I Can’t Drive 55” *

10. “Best Of Both Worlds” *

11. “Top Of The World” *

12. “Poundcake” – Promo Video

13. “Runaround” – Promo Video

14. “Right Now” – Promo Video

15. “Top Of The World” – Promo Video

LP: Original Album Remastered

LP One: Side One

1. “Poundcake”

2. “Judgement Day”

3. “Spanked”

4. “Runaround”

Side Two

1. “Pleasure Dome”

2. “In ’n’ Out”

3. “Man On A Mission”

LP Two: Side One

1. “The Dream Is Over”

2. “Right Now”

3. “316”

4. “Top Of The World”

Side Two

Van Halen Logo Etching

* previously unreleased