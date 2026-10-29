Win a Copy of Van Halen’s New ‘A Different Kind of Truth’ Reissue

Van Halen's A Different Kind of Truth is the album that most fans never expected to get.

The 2012 release brought David Lee Roth back together with Eddie and Alex Van Halen, plus Wolfgang Van Halen on bass. It was the first album with the charismatic frontman on vocals since the '80s.

“It was really fun just being able to work every day with Dad and Al,” Wolfgang told UCR in 2021. “When we finally got in the studio and Dave was doing his thing, it was all really great.”

“I thought it would be fun to look at the ideas where [Eddie] was in the headspace of writing things like ‘Panama’ and ‘Dance the Night Away’ and stuff like that,” he added, looking back at the process of going through the material -- which found them reviewing songs in the archives in addition to newly written ideas. “It was really fun to go through.”

READ MORE: Van Halen's 'A Different Kind of Truth': A Track-by-Track Guide

Watch Van Halen's 'She's the Woman' Video

A Different Kind of Truth, featuring songs like "She's the Woman," "Outta Space," "The Trouble With Never" and "Big River" has been unavailable in recent years. Thankfully, Rhino brought it back into print and has made it available on streaming, CD and also, vinyl, for fans who missed out on the limited pressing the first time around.

Rhino A Different Kind of Truth 2026 Vinyl

We've got copies of the CD and vinyl to give to you. We'll also give one lucky grand prize winner some extra VH and throw in a copy of the box set for 1992's Live: Right Here, Right Now, a 4 LP edition that adds three additional tracks.

For your chance to win one of the copies of A Different Kind of Truth we have to give away, simply enter your name, email and phone number into the entry form at the top of this page. You will be added to our daily newsletter mailing list. The contest ends Nov. 4, 2026 at 11:59pm EST. Good luck!