Van Halen’s 5150 will receive a deluxe reissue just in time for its 40th anniversary, with rarities and previously unreleased live recordings accompanying the chart-topping album that marked the beginning of the Sammy Hagar era.

The 5150 (Expanded Edition) set will be released on March 27, just three days after the album’s 40th birthday. It’s available to preorder now.

A live version of the album’s “Summer Nights” from Van Halen’s Aug. 27, 1986 concert in New Haven, Connecticut is available now. You can watch the performance and see the full 5150 (Expanded Edition) track listing below.

Watch Van Halen's 'Summer Nights' (From 'Live Without a Net')

What's on Van Halen's '5150 (Expanded Edition)' Set?

The 5150 (Expanded Edition) will be released as an LP/3-CD/Blu-ray collection. It includes a remastered version of the original album (overseen by longtime Van Halen engineer Donn Landee), as well as 90 minutes of previously unreleased live recordings from the band’s New Haven concert.

These live recordings will also be available on the high-definition Blu-ray upgrade of Van Halen’s 1986 concert video Live Without a Net, which was recorded at the same show. The collection will be rounded out by a collection of 7” single edits and extended 12” versions, plus promotional videos for “Dreams” and “Why Can’t This Be Love.”

An Amazon-exclusive green vinyl version of the 5150 (Expanded Edition) will be available on the set’s release day. Standalone versions of 5150 featuring the remastered album and rarities will also be available as two-CD or two-LP black vinyl sets.

Van Halen, '5150 (Expanded Edition)' LP/3CD/Blu-ray Set

van halen 5150 deluxe box set Rhino loading...

Van Halen, '5150 (Expanded Edition)' LP/3CD/Blu-ray Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

“Good Enough”

“Why Can’t This Be Love"

“Get Up”

“Dreams”

“Summer Nights”

“Best Of Both Worlds”

“Love Walks In”

“5150”

“Inside”

Disc Two

“Best Of Both Worlds” (Single Edit)

“Dreams” (Single Edit)

“Love Walks In” (Single Edit)

“Why Can’t This Be Love” (Extended Version)

“Dreams” (Extended Version)

“Best Of Both Worlds” (Live)

“Rock And Roll” (Live)

“Love Walks In” (Live)

Disc Three

New Haven Veteran Memorial Coliseum, New Haven, CT (8/27/86)

“There’s Only One Way To Rock”

“Summer Nights”

“5150”

“Panama”

“Best Of Both Worlds”

“Love Walks In”

Guitar Solo

“I Can’t Drive 55”

“Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love”

“Wild Thing”

“Why Can’t This Be Love”

“Rock And Roll”

Blu-ray

Live Without a Net (HD Upgrade)

“Dreams” (Promo Video)

“Why Can’t This Be Love” (Promo Video)

