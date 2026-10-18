Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt said the pair had recorded some songs together which haven’t yet been released.

He explained that they’d listened to them the night before Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning concert in 2025 – but as a result of Osbourne’s death 17 days after the show, he hadn’t felt able to play them back since.

“There are some songs that we made for a specific reason,” Watt told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. “And, yeah, that’s all I can say. They're hard for me to listen to.”

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He did add that there were “kind of” plans to release the music at some point, and continued: “The night before the concert, I actually went in Birmingham with Sharon and a couple of people to go get a curry, and I was texting with Ozzy. He was in his hotel room, and he was, like, ‘Come to the hotel, come to the hotel.’

“I was sitting with Sharon and we were both like, ‘He has a big day tomorrow. Maybe I shouldn’t go, ‘cause he’ll get excited and everything.’ But [Ozzy] was, like, ‘No, you’re coming to the hotel. You are coming.’

“So I went. I brought a curry with me and sat with him. And he was drawing like he usually does, and we sat and we listened to the stuff that we’d made, and made notes.

“That and the next day were the last times I got to see him. But we had a beautiful listening session and talked about a lot of stuff.”

Why Andrew Watt Still Misses Ozzy Osbourne

Watt – who produced Ozzy’s last two albums, Ordinary Man and Patient Number 9 – admitted he still misses the Prince of Darkness every day. “He had so many things he taught me… And if Ozzy Osbourne chose you, he gave you a career,” he said.

“I always loved rock music, but I was a pop producer before he chose to let me stand next to him… and then I got to do all these amazing things after. But he was the first one. And… he chose Randy Rhoads. He chose Zakk Wylde; Jake E. Lee.”

He want on to namecheck Yungblud as one of the final examples: “[He] was on an amazing path before the Back To The Beginning concert, but Ozzy chose ‘Changes’ for him to sing… [He] loved [Yungblud] as a person and what he was doing as an artist and brought him out there. And he sang that song, and it changed his life.”