UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell has added more dates to their 2026 Big Love Tour.

The group now has 14 additional concerts on their schedule, extending the run into mid-August, with most of the new dates taking place in the U.S.

The British reggae group that was formed by singer and guitarist Campbell in 1978 performed several shows on the Big Love Tour throughout Europe in 2024 and 2025.

The newly announced concerts bring the band's total to 23 shows on their current schedule.

Ali Campbell, performing in 2017 (Tim Mosenfelder, Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

The North America shows start with an April 15 appearance in Apopka, Florida, following a date four days earlier at the Reggae Fest taking place in Grenada National Stadium.

"UB40 is my legacy," Campbell said in a press release announcing the shows. "It's an absolute joy to travel everywhere and sing these songs to lovely audiences.

"This is reggae; it brings people together and unifies them. It doesn't matter if you’re 10 years old or 100 years old; it's always a happy time. This is what I've done for the last 40-plus years of my adult life. I have no intention of ever stopping either."

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell includes a group of musicians who have played with Campbell since 2008.

Where Is UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell Playing in 2026?

After the band's April 15 start in Florida, they will then spend the next several weeks on the road performing dates in Austin, New York City, San Francisco and Pittsburgh before wrapping up the dates with an Aug. 14 show in Park City, Utah.

You can see all of UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell's 2026 Big Love Tour dates below. More information can be found on their website.

What Is UB40's Biggest Hit?

The Birmingham-formed UB40's debut album, Signing Off, was released in 1980. The band's first five albums reached the Top 5 in their homeland. Labour of Love, from 1983, and 1993's Promises and Lies, both made it to No. 1.

In the U.S., the band's breakthrough hit was a cover of Neil Diamond's "Red Red Wine." It was first released in the States in 1984; four years later, a longer version was rereleased and made it to No. 1.

In 1993, UB40 had a second No. 1 in the U.S. with a cover of Elvis Presley's 1961 No. 2 hit "Can't Help Falling in Love."

Their most recent album, UB45, was released in 2024.

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell Big Love Tour 2026

4/11/26 - Grenada, West Indies - Reggae Fest – 2 Grenada National Stadium

4/15/26 - Apopka, FL - Apopka Amphitheatre

4/16/26 - Cocoa, FL - Cocoa Riverfront Park

4/17/26 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater

4/19/26 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

4/20/26 - Jacksonville, FL - Duval Hall

4/22/26 - Tegucigalpa Honduras - Nacional de Ingenieros Coliseum

4/25/26 - Austin, TX - The Far Out Lounge and Stage

4/26/26 - Lake Charles, LA - L'Auberge Casino Resort w/ Maxi Priest, Legendary Wailers ft Jr Marvin

5/1/26 - Atlantic City, NJ - Oceans Casino w/ Matisyahu

5/2/26 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino w/ Matisyahu

5/3/26 - New York, NY - Kings Theatre

5/7/26 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Live - Outdoor w/ Legendary Wailers ft Junior Marvin

5/9/26 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino

5/10/26 - Terre Haute IN - The Mill w/Legendary Wailers ft Jr Marvin

5/12/26 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate

5/14/26 - Costa Mesa CA - Pacific Amphitheatre

5/16/26 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center w/ Matisyahu, Jesse Royal

5/17/26 - Sheldon WA - Little Creek Casino Resort | Skookum Creek Event Center

8/8/26 - Pittsburgh, PA - TBA

8/11/26 - Gas City IN - Gas City Performing Arts Center

8/12/26 - Detroit MI - Fisher Theatre

8/14/26 - Park City UT - The Amphitheater at Canyons Village