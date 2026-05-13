U2 previewed their latest song with a clip from a new music video shot in Mexico City. In an official statement, the band said "Street of Dreams" was "taken from their yet-to-be announced next studio album, due for release later this year."

This would be their first LP since 2023's Songs of Surrender, which reimagined older material, and U2's first all-new album since 2017's Songs of Experience. In the meantime, they've issued two surprise EPs.

Bono, the Edge and Adam Clayton performed "Street of Dreams" with Larry Mullen Jr. atop a school bus with graffiti by Mexican artist Chavis Mármol. This is only Mullins' second major appearance since neck surgery that forced him to miss their 2023-2024 Las Vegas residency, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.

Inside U2's Historic Residency at the Sphere

The band also shared a lyric from the new song on social media: "Justice an obsession, love is a procession down the street of dreams." Watch a clip of "Street of Dreams" below.

Mullen was temporarily replaced by Bram van den Berg in Las Vegas. He was also on stage when U2 was honored last summer at the Ivor Novello Awards in London. The EPs both arrived around religious holidays, first on Ash Wednesday with February's Days of Ash and then on Easter with April's Easter Lily.

Adam Clayton, the Edge, Bono and Larry Mullen Jr. formed U2 in 1976. (Aaron Rapoport, Getty Images) Adam Clayton, the Edge, Bono and Larry Mullen Jr. formed U2 in 1976. (Aaron Rapoport, Getty Images) loading...

"It was difficult being away because of injury," Mullin told the BBC. "So I'm thrilled to be back in a creative environment, even if I'm not 100% there ... When I was away from the band, I missed it, but I didn't realize how much I missed it."

U2's historic run at Sphere was initially slated to last just five nights. Eventually, the residency ballooned to 40 shows, with estimated revenue of $256 million. A concert film followed, titled V-U2: An Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas. They're one of the biggest rock acts who aren't on tour this summer.

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