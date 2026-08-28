U2 has released a brand new cover of the Pogues' "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah."

It's part of the upcoming tribute album 20th Century Paddy: The Songs of Shane MacGowan, which also includes contributions from Bruce Springsteen ("A Rainy Night in Soho"), Tom Waits ("Summer in Siam"), Primal Scream ("A Pair of Brown Eyes") and many more.

You can listen to U2's new cover, as well as view the album's full track listing, below.

Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan passed away on Nov. 30, 2023 at the age of 65.

"Shane MacGowan was full of contradictions — and that's where the truth of him lived," U2's the Edge shared in a press release. "He could be precise about what mattered and gloriously careless about everything else. If that sounds like a kind of performance, maybe it was. But as Oscar Wilde put it, 'a mask tells us more than a face.'"

20th Century Paddy – The Songs Of Shane MacGowan will be released on Nov. 13. At least half of proceeds made from the album will go toward the Dublin Simon Community, an organization that supports those experiencing homelessness in Dublin.

"What he did with that voice was remarkable," the Edge continued. "He pulled together threads that shouldn't quite fit — folk tradition, political memory, gallows humour, romance — and made them sound inevitable."

'20th Century Paddy – The Songs of Shane MacGowan' Track Listing:

Amble – "The Snake With the Eyes of Garnet"

Bob Geldof – "St. John of Gods"

Bruce Springsteen – "A Rainy Night in Soho"

Camille O’Sullivan – "You’re the One"

Cronin – "London You're a Lady"

Damien Dempsey – "Sally MacLennane"

David Gray – "The Old Main Drag"

David Keenan – "The Sick Bed of Cuchulainn"

Dropkick Murphys – "The Body of an American"

Garron Noone – "White City"

Glen Hansard – "Bottle of Smoke"

Hozier & Jessie Buckley – "Fairytale of New York"

Jimmy Artache – "USA"

Johnny Mac and The Faithful – "Fiesta"

Johnny Depp & Imelda May – "Haunted"

Kate Moss – "Lonesome Highway"

Kingfishr – "The Sunnyside of the Street"

Liam O Maonlaí – "The Broad Majestic Shannon"

Lisa Moorish & Another Day – "Rain Street"

Lisa O'Neill – "Dark Streets of London"

LYRA – "Streets of Sorrow / Birmingham Six"

Madra Salach – "Turkish Song of the Damned"

Moya Brennan – "Mother Mo Chroi"

Mundy – "Victoria"

Picture This – "Aisling"

Pinch of Snuff – "Donegal Express"

Primal Scream – "A Pair of Brown Eyes"

Steve Earle – "If I Should Fall From Grace With God"

The High Kings – "Streams of Whiskey"

The Jesus And Mary Chain – "I'll Be Your Handbag"

The Libertines – "Sayonara"

The Murder Capital – "The Song With No Name"

The Pogues – "Gabrielle"

Tom Creagh – "Paddy Public Enemy No. 1"

Tom Waits – "Summer in Siam"

U2 – "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah"