U2 Emphatically Opens 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

U2 opened the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in triumphant fashion.

The Irish legends began with “Silencio,” the lead single from their new album Carnival De Luz. The group was surrounded by dancers in riot gear, with the word “Silencio” plastered upon their shields. As Bono launched into the tune, the soldiers spread out, running around during the performance with rapid fire movements.

As the frenzied energy of “Silencio” came to an end, the riot squad dispersed. The band then transitioned into the distinctive tones of “(Pride) In the Name of Love.” Bono’s voice soared through the classic 1984 hit, the frontman beaming as he sang the track’s socially-charged lyrics.

At the end of the song, the U2 singer delivered a short yet poignant message: “America, land of the free. Continue to be.”

U2 Readying for Massive 2027 World Tour

U2 will head out on their Greatest Show on Earth world tour in 2027. The trek is currently scheduled to kick off on Feb. 23 in Mexico City. It will mark their first world tour since embarking on the 30th anniversary tour for their landmark album The Joshua Tree. That trek launched in 2017 and concluded in 2019, followed by a groundbreaking residency at the Sphere which ran from 2023 to 2024.

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The band recently gave a glimpse of their stage production for the tour, including mammoth, oversized red curtains. "We’re playing with this idea of show business," Bono explained. "We never thought we were in show business. For us, we’re making art. So it’s a little play on shamanism and show business.”