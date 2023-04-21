Rockers React to Removal of Twitter Blue Check Verifications

Twitter began removing blue check marks from its nonpaying legacy verified accounts on Thursday.

The checks were formally used to identify the authenticity of accounts held by public figures, like journalists, musicians, athletes and politicians. Under the ownership of Elon Musk, Twitter has now started removing many of these check marks, unless users subscribe to Twitter Blue, which costs $8 per month.

Many high-profile rock artists have opted not to subscribe and have taken to Twitter to denounce the new development. "Blue check gone. It's become meaningless anyway," Micky Dolenz wrote. "Today proves yet again that you can't buy class, but you can buy a blue check mark," a tweet from newsman Dan Rather, retweeted by Living Colour, said. Jason Isbell has instead chosen to donate $8 a month to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Some musicians have expressed reservations over the loss of the check marks' promotional benefits. "Can someone explain to me why so many celebrities and former blue check accounts feel adamant about not paying a few dollars a month for a service they clearly benefit from and enjoy using?" Sean Ono Lennon asked. "It might be important," guitarist Tracii Guns considered. "We don't know."

Other artists, like Vince Neil, Eric Clapton and Red Hot Chili Peppers, appear to still have their blue checks, though a recent tweet from Musk stating that he is funding the blue checks of some accounts casts doubt on whether these acts have subscribed to Twitter Blue.

Below is a collection of Twitter reactions from rock artists.

Retweets by Living Colour: