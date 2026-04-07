Twisted Sister has announced their first batch of 2026 tour dates with Sebastian Bach, who's stepped in to front the band following Dee Snider's retirement.

The rockers on Tuesday revealed four shows for the late summer and early fall: Sept. 4 in Palmer, Alaska; Sept. 12 in Durant, Oklahoma; Oct. 8 in Niagara Falls, Ontario; and Oct. 12 in Windsor, Ontario.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. Presale begins on Wednesday with the code "TWISTED2026." You can find more information at Twisted Sister's website and see the full itinerary below.

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Why Is Twisted Sister Touring With Sebastian Bach?

Twisted Sister announced last September that they were reuniting for a 50th anniversary tour in 2026, 10 years after they retired from the road. But they scrapped those plans last month due to Snider's apparent "health challenges," which prompted his "sudden and unexpected resignation" from the band.

Longtime Twisted Sister guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda revealed in March that they would be hitting the road in 2026 after all, but with Bach behind the microphone instead of Snider.

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"Twisted Sister members Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda are thrilled to announce that iconic vocalist and frontman Sebastian Bach will be fronting the band for a handful of select dates this fall," they said in a statement. "These appearances do not affect or conflict with Sebastian’s current or future solo touring schedule, which remains fully intact."

The 2026 Twisted Sister touring lineup will be rounded out by bassist Russell Pzutto, who played in Snider's solo band, and former Ace Frehley drummer Joey Cassata.

Bach, a lifelong fan of Twisted Sister, expressed his excitement in a social media post shortly after the announcement. "I am in shock! I am the lead singer of Twisted Sister," he wrote. "I keep saying that over and over to myself and anybody else who will listen today. I am absolutely honored and overjoyed to pay tribute to the legacy of some of my favorite music and musicians of my whole life!"

The singer has made his excitement clear by covering Twisted Sister's "I Wanna Rock" during recent solo shows.

Twisted Sister 2026 Tour Dates With Sebastian Bach

Sept. 4 - Palmer, AK @ Borealis Theatre (Alaska State Fair)

Sept. 12 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theatre

Oct. 8 - Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

Oct. 10 - Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

See who else is hitting the road this year in our 2026 rock tour guide: