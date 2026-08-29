Sebastian Bach played his first show with Twisted Sister on Friday night, with the band playing under their alter ego, Bent Brother.

Their set list ran the gamut of Twisted Sister classics to a handful of Skid Row songs like "Youth Gone Wild" and "I Remember You," the latter of which was dedicated to the recently passed Dolly Parton, Tim Curry, plus former Twisted Sister drummer AJ Pero.

You can view a complete set list from the show, plus several videos from it, below, including a video from @lordofthe80s64 on YouTube of the entire concert.

READ MORE: When Twisted Sister Aimed for the Mainstream – and Missed

Bach will continue to sing for the band for the next several months, replacing Dee Snider, who had to step away due to health concerns. At Friday's show, the band dedicated "The Price" to Snider.

"I kind of learned how to be in Skid Row from being a fan of Twisted Sister," Bach said to UCR recently.

The next show Bach and Twisted Sister will play is scheduled for Sept. 4.

Watch Sebastian Bach and Twisted Sister Perform 'What You Don't Know (Sure Can Hurt You)' in New Jersey

Watch Sebastian Bach and Twisted Sister Perform 'The Beast' in New Jersey

Watch Sebastian Bach and Twisted Sister Perform 'The Price' in New Jersey

Watch Sebastian Bach and Twisted Sister's Full Show in New Jersey

Twisted Sister With Sebastian Bach, Aug. 28, 2026, Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, New Jersey, Set List:

1. "What You Don't Know (Sure Can Hurt You)"

2. "You Can't Stop Rock 'n' Roll"

3. "We're Gonna Make It" (First performance since 2013)

4. "Shoot 'Em Down"

5. "Tear It Loose"

6. "Destroyer"

7. "The Kids Are Back"

8. "Like a Knife in the Back"

9. "Ride to Live, Live to Ride" (First performance since 2010)

10. "Under the Blade"

11. "The Beast"

12. "Burn in Hell"

13. "The Price" (Dedicated to Dee Snider)

14. "I Remember You" (Skid Row cover) (Dedicated to Dolly Parton, Tim Curry, AJ Pero. W/ Keith Robert on guitar, Michelle Ojeda backing vox)

15. "I Wanna Rock"

16. "Youth Gone Wild" (Skid Row cover)

17. "We're Not Gonna Take It" ('Oh Come All Ye Faithful' tease. With Michelle Ojeda and Sebastiana Bierk on backing vocals.)