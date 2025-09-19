Twisted Sister Announces First Show of 2026 Reunion Tour

Twisted Sister has announced their first show of 2026 as part of their 50th-anniversary reunion tour.

The Dee Snider-fronted band will perform at Barcelona Rock Fest, which takes place from July 3 to 5. The festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary and has also confirmed a trio of German metal bands thus far: Accept, Helloween and Powerwolf.

Who's Playing on Twisted Sister's Reunion Tour, and Where Are They Going?

For their first shows since 2016, Twisted Sister's lineup will comprise Snider, longtime guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda, drummer Joe Franco (who played on the band's 1987 album Love Is for Suckers) and bassist Russell Pzutto, who played on Snider's last two solo albums.

The band will announce a full list of dates and venues later, but French confirmed in a Facebook video last week that they'll be storming the United States and Europe next year.

"We're gonna be headlining the biggest festivals in Europe, and we're gonna be playing some select shows in the United States," he said. "We are getting together and we're gonna kick off [with] an American show sometime in May, I believe. We're still confirming the dates. All the rest of them are gonna be headlining the bigger shows in Europe. We're just looking forward to it. It's an amazing experience to be able to celebrate 50 years."

What to Expect From Twisted Sister's Reunion Tour

Snider discussed the upcoming reunion tour on a recent episode of Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, detailing what fans can expect in terms of performance and appearance.

"A lot of the guys were really down to just black jeans and a black leather vest [during the final shows]," Snider said. "Not me, I always like to throw a little pizzazz."

Snider said his wife and makeup artist and costume designer Suzette Snider is "working on costumes for the tour ... She's not saying we should go back to what we wore in the '80s, but she said, 'I think that you should pay homage.' Maybe age-appropriate, some lipstick on the teeth like your old aunt."

Snider also touched on the absence of classic-era Twisted Sister bassist Mark Mendoza. "I can only simply say irreconcilable differences and leave it at that," he told Trunk. "I can't get into the weeds. I can't go down that path and I won't, but irreconcilable differences, and people change. I'm not saying he changed. Maybe we changed, whatever it is."

The frontman acknowledged that it will take some practice to get into prime touring shape again, but he's up to the challenge. "Right now it's off-season. It's been off-season for a while," he said. "But I'm not about to embarrass myself. I can't. I can't disappoint people. I can't disappoint myself. So I'll be ready."