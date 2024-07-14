Rock Stars React to Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

Rock stars have reacted to last night's attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump with a mixture of shock, sadness and anger.

Trump was shot in the ear while delivering a speech at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old kitchen worker from nearby Bethel Park, is alleged to have opened fire on the former President from a nearby roof. Crooks killed one other person and wounded two others before Secret Service agents returned fire and killed him.

Trump was swarmed by Secret Service agents and escorted to safety. Shortly after the attack the former President posted that he was safe and vowed to return to the campaign trail.

"The shooting of former President Trump is an awful example of the state of our country," Kiss frontman Paul Stanley posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "NOBODY has the right to use violence to further their beliefs. Democracy depends on elections to determine the will of the people. Wishing him a speedy recovery & a prayer for the lives lost."

"Unacceptable on so many levels!," added Twisted Sister star Dee Snider. "It is just effing awful what happened yesterday. Disagree with the other party as much as you want. NEVER raise a hand toward them. Respect their right to believe something different than you do!"

Longtime Trump supporter Ted Nugent declared that his "patriotic blood boils like never before in support of this great man to make America great again!" Kid Rock issued a blunt "You fuck with Trump, you fuck with me" video, then shared a link to a fundraising campaign for other victims of the shooting. You can see other rock star reactions to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump below.

