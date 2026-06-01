Triumph Makes a ‘Joyful F—ing Noise’ in Michigan: Concert Review

Rik Emmett of Triumph had the understatement of the night: "Good things come to those who wait."

Those seven words could be our whole review when it comes to what Detroit music fans witnessed for nearly two hours on Saturday evening (May 30) at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, in the neighboring area suburb of Sterling Heights.

The ongoing Triumph reunion tour is also their first major road work in decades. It features fellow Canadians April Wine as support and makes a good case for being one of the best shows currently out there on the road for folks who grew up as fans of '80s AOR and hard rock.

What to Expect From Triumph's Reunion Concert

There was plenty said before Emmett (guitar and vocals) and Gil Moore (drums and vocals) had even played a note on this outing. It became clear that bassist Mike Levine would likely be unable to participate due to health issues.

Some fans also bristled at the idea that Emmett and Moore would be augmented by extra players. Guitarist and vocalist Phil X, a current member of Bon Jovi and a fellow Triumph alum who joined up in the '90s after Rik had departed the lineup, was one such addition. Bassist and vocalist Todd Kerns and drummer Brent Fitz (both also known for their ongoing tenure with Slash) rounded out the announced lineup.

How much would this expanded combo really be representative of the Triumph of the past that we all know and love so much?

Well, if you know anything about Moore, who has been the main driver and pilot of the Triumph legacy for years now, you'll know he would be working hard (a common thread with all of the enlisted members) to deliver a definitive answer to that question. Fans would see a show and it was going to be something that they'd remember as they head out to the parking lot -- and for days after that.

READ MORE: How Triumph's Reunion Tour Happened

Triumph in Detroit, May 2026 Matt Wardlaw, UCR loading...

Make No Mistake, This is a Show

The production was so mammoth, it was a concern for this writer leading up to the night that it might overpower the experience of the actual concert. But the reality was that everything -- be it the music or the pyro or the videos -- all fit together seamlessly.

And how cool is it, for people who enjoy this kind of thing, to play fantasy rock and roll baseball and merge a couple of different eras of Triumph together, but with better results?

As we know, Emmett left the group in the late '80s -- and as he allowed while addressing the fans from the stage, there was a lengthy communication gap.

Meanwhile, the '90s version of the band with Phil X at the helm hit the road at a tough time when what they were doing was no longer in vogue. It didn't last.

This current reunion allows both of those eras to have a better ending, together, than what they got at the time. It's well-deserved on every level.

READ MORE: Triumph Kick Off 2026 Reunion Tour

Triumph in Detroit, May 2026 Scott Legato, Getty Images loading...

Guitar Players, Rejoice. There's a Lot of 'F--king Joyful Noise.'

For those who had thoughts that Emmett and Moore would be propped up by the added players, the pair quickly put those concerns to rest right from song one when they opened the night, appropriately, with "When the Lights Go Down. Moore took a strong lead vocal and Emmett proved that his six-string skills were also more than intact, ripping the first of many impressive solos of the evening.

But the same was true of X, Kerns (wearing a great t-shirt that said, "Sterling Heights, Dammit.") and Fitz, who collectively thickened the Triumph sound, rather than padding it. Sometimes, Fitz and Moore doubled up on the drumming, with thunderous results and in other moments, it gave the founding drummer and singer a chance to step to the front of the stage in more of a proper frontman role.

X and Emmett were visibly happy, as you can see in the below video courtesy of Front Row Bobby, trading guitar licks and vocals back and forth -- Emmett attacking his parts with vigor during a particularly strong version of "Spellbound," while mugging humorously with both X and Kerns. Seeing the three standing center stage at one point in the night, all holding their Flying V guitars triumphantly, was a moment.

Watch Triumph Perform 'Spellbound' in Michigan

Cue Emmett once again with another concise summary, which arrived on the tail of a longer speech prior to "Magic Power," near the end of the main set: "You make me feel grateful for all of this f--king joyful noise," he told the fans. "It does not get any better than this for me in this life. This is a great, great gift to get as a senior citizen. You guys, us guys, this is the magic power of music."

Moore addressed the absence of Levine, who has not been able to make any of the current tour dates due to an undetermined physical disorder. "He would be here right now," the drummer and vocalist said. "If he could be here, there's no doubt about it. He wouldn't miss Detroit for all of the tea in China."

April Wine in Detroit 2026 Matt Wardlaw, UCR loading...

Whatever You Do, Don't Miss April Wine

If there was any evidence needed to prove that the combination of Triumph and April Wine was a solid choice, that proof arrived right as April Wine took the stage with many of the attendees for that night's capacity crowd already in their seats.

Guitarist Brian Greenway, a 50-year April Wine veteran, anchors the group's current lineup, which features Marc Parent, filling a crucial role once held by late vocalist and guitarist Myles Goodwyn, who died in 2023. Goodwyn personally helped to select the singer, his replacement, once he decided to leave the band in 2022. With bassist Richard Lanthier and drummer Roy Nichol, the revitalized unit did a great job of faithfully delivering a near-power hour of the best songs from the Canadian rockers' deep catalog.

Watch April Wine Perform 'Just Between You and Me' in Michigan

Staples like "Just Between You and Me" and "Sign of the Gypsy Queen" were of course, present and accounted for. But it was also nice to hear things like "Say Hello," from 1979's Harder...Faster and "Enough is Enough," plucked form 1982's Power Play, was a hard rockin' secret weapon in their 45-minute set.

We enjoyed seeing the actually authentically classic shirts that the fans were wearing as well. One particular fan had a very weathered '80s Triumph tee that he was happy to let me know that he had obtained in person when the band played Wings Stadium (you know you're talking to a legit Michigan music fan when they start citing places like this) in Kalamazoo during the Thunder Seven tour in 1985.

Yes, They've Got Merch if Your Shirts Have Seen Better Days

Triumph Tour Merch 2026 Matt Wardlaw, UCR loading...

April Wine 2026 Tour Merch Matt Wardlaw, UCR loading...

But most of all, we loved the full circle aspect of seeing Triumph live, more than 50 years removed from their first interactions with each other. It was Emmett once again, who had the right words.

"When we first started, I said we're going to have to find an audience, we're going to have to build an audience, and then we're going to have to try and keep an audience," he mused, prior to the band's performance of their classic "Hold On," one of a number of choice moments in their 14-song set in Michigan. "It's 50 years and here we are, and here you are."

Our fingers are crossed that there will be a second leg with more tour dates so that same audience, which has now gone global, can continue to enjoy this renewed chapter of Triumph.

Watch Triumph Perform 'Hold On' in Michigan