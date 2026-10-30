Triumph Cancels Remaining 2026 Tour Dates

Triumph has unexpectedly canceled all 17 shows for the second leg of their 2026 reunion tour, which was set to kick off in November.

The Canadian hard rock legends released a statement on social media, noting that "due to sudden and unexpected medical circumstances affecting the band," they were forced to pull the plug on the next dates, which were to begin Nov. 17 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and run through Dec. 19 in London, Ontario.

Tickets for the affected dates will be refunded "automatically through the original point of purchase."

Why the Triumph Tour is Being Canceled

According to the band's statement, it comes down to time with the scheduled Rock and Roll Machine Reloaded concerts.

"With the second leg of the tour set to begin in just under three weeks, these [medical] circumstances prevent us from being able to rehearse and move forward with the current shows as planned," they explained. "We recognize that this announcement comes on short notice, and sincerely apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this will cause."

'We Will Be Back on Stage With You as Soon as Possible'

Though the news is disappointing, the group praised their longtime fans for their "unwavering support" and added, "Your support means more than we can put into lyrics, especially during a difficult time like this. Thankfully, the outlook is positive, and we will be back on stage with you as soon as possible."

READ MORE: Triumph Kicks Off 2026 Reunion Tour

Rik Emmett's 'Crazy Summer'

Though Triumph's statement did not share which members are affected by the "medical circumstances," guitarist and vocalist Rik Emmett shared in a recent interview with Talkin' Bout Rock that he's been dealing with some challenging things since the first leg wrapped up in June.

Emmett reported that he “felt great” during the tour, but that a “crazy summer” followed. “My wife and I were having our 50th anniversary, and my hair started falling out. … I had alopecia areata, and I lost all my hair," he said. "So it was like, ‘That’s not so great.’"

“I’m sort of dealing with that and coping with that. And I’m not exactly sure how that one’s going to play out before the tour," he admitted. "You may see me as a guy wearing a lot of hats. But however it plays out, I feel good. My health is good. I’m strong, and I feel like I can play and sing."