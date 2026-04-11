Triumph Kick Off 2026 Reunion Tour: Video, Set List

Triumph kicked off their long-awaited reunion tour with a 15-song concert in Orlando on Friday night.

You can see the full set list and video from the show below.

The newly expanded five-piece band opened with "When the Lights Go Down" from 1982's Never Surrender and closed with "Fight the Good Fight" from 1981's Allied Forces.

The rest of the set was packed with hits such as "Spellbound" and "Lay It on the Line," as well as a rousing cover of Joe Walsh's "Rocky Mountain Way."

"This must be a movie," a beaming Rik Emmett said near the end of the show. "You guys have been fantastic, that was really nice singing. I retired and I left the business, I get to come back and I get to hear people sing 'Magic Power' to me, it's pretty f---ing cool."

On opening night of their first full tour in over 30 years, founding Triumph members Emmett (guitar and vocals) and Gil Moore (drums and vocals) and were joined by guitarist Phil X, bassist and vocalist Todd Kerns and drummer / keyboardist Brent Fitz.

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Founding bassist Mike Levine, who is battling an issue with his hand, was not present during the show.

"Mike, like we've said from the beginning, he's got some health challenges," Moore explained earlier this year. "He wants to be there. He's got the spirit and the will. He's part of the brotherhood, of course. ...We're hoping that he's gonna be at as many shows as possible. But I can't predict that part of it."

Where Are Triumph Playing in 2026?

Triumph's Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded tour heads to Hollywood, FL on April 13, and will travel all over America and Canada for the next seven weeks, concluding Jun 6 in Boston. You can get the complete tour schedule and buy tickets at their official website.

Watch Triumph Perform 'When the Lights Go Down'

Triumph April 10, 2026 Orlando, FL Set List

1. "When the Lights Go Down"

2. "Somebody's Out There"

3. "Spellbound"

4. "Allied Forces"

5. "Never Surrender"

6. "Rock & Roll Machine"

7. "Hold On"

8. "Blinding Light Show"

9. "Rocky Mountain Way" (Joe Walsh cover)

10. "Lay It on the Line"

11. "24 Hours a Day" (intro)

12. "Follow Your Heart"

13. "Magic Power"

14. "I Live for the Weekend"

15. "Fight the Good Fight"

(via SetList.fm)