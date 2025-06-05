Triumph to Reunite for First Public Performance in 17 Years

Triumph will reunite for a special three-song set in Edmonton on Friday night.

The Canadian power trio will share the bill with a band named the Glorious Sons outside of and prior to Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals, which features the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.

Triumph's 1979 single "Lay It on the Line" has been used in ads promoting this year's NHL playoffs by the Rogers Canadian cable television company. The last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup was in 1993, when the Montreal Canadians defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

The band's last full-scale public performance was July 11, 2008 at the Rocklahoma Festival. In 2019 they invited some fans to watch a three-song set that was filmed for the 2021 Triumph: Rock and Roll Machine documentary.

In 2020 bassist Mike Levine told fans not to expect Triumph to mount a full-scale return to the stage. “The answer is probably not. But you never say never because you don’t know," he told WRIF. “I think we’re all getting on in years a little bit; there’s some physical issues that may just not make that possible. Playing three songs, that’s okay, we can do that. But playing a dozen songs, I’m not sure that would work on a big stage, because we’d all probably fall off the stage or something stupid.”

Friday will also mark the release of the Magic Power: All-Star Tribute to Triumph album, featuring the band's most famous songs performed by peers such as Sebastian Bach, Nancy Wilson and Alex Lifeson's Envy of None.

Watch the NHL Playoffs 'Lay It on the Line' Commercial