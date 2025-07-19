Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross launched their 2025 joint tour on Friday night in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Cross and Men at Work each played nine-song sets, while Toto brought everything home, performing 18 songs.

You can see fan-filmed footage from the show, plus a complete set list, below.

"I am thrilled about this tour," Steve Lukather of Toto said in a previous statement. "Christopher and Colin [Hay, of Men at Work] have been close friends of mine for a long time. This is a tour that musically works, and brings a fresh new summer tour package to the circuit. I could not be more thrilled an idea that germinated months ago was able to take flight and become a reality."

Where Else Will the Tour Appear?



From here, the three-act tour will play one more Floridian show in Tampa on July 19. Then they'll make their way across America, making stops in cities like Boston, St. Louis, Charlotte, Nashville, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City. The trek will conclude on Aug. 30 in Ridgefield, Washington.

Watch Christopher Cross Perform 'Ride Like the Wind' in West Palm Beach, Florida

Watch Men at Work Perform in West Palm Beach, Florida

Watch Toto Perform 'Rosanna' in West Palm Beach, Florida

Christopher Cross, 7/18/25, West Palm Beach, Florida, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, Set List:

1. "All Right"

2. "Never Be the Same"

3. "I Really Don't Know Anymore"

4. "Sailing"

5. "Think of Laura"

6. "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)"

7. "The Light Is On"

8. "No Time for Talk"

9. "Ride Like the Wind"

Men at Work, 7/18/25, West Palm Beach, Florida, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, Set List:

1. "Touching the Untouchables"

2. "No Restrictions"

3. "Come Tumblin' Down" (Colin Hay song)

4. "Can't Take This Town" (Colin Hay song)

5. "Down by the Sea"

6. "Overkill"

7. "It's a Mistake"

8. "Who Can It Be Now?"

9. "Down Under"

Toto, 7/18/25, West Palm Beach, Florida, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, Set List:

1. "Child's Anthem"

2. "Carmen"

3. "Rosanna"

4. "99"

5. "Mindfields"

6. "Pamela"

7. Keyboard Solo (Greg Phillinganes)

8. "I Won't Hold You Back"

9. "Angel Don't Cry"

10. "Georgy Porgy"

11. "White Sister"

12. "I'll Be Over You"

13. "Stop Loving You"

14. "Home of the Brave"

15. "Don't Chain My Heart"

16. "I'll Supply the Love"

17. "Hold the Line"

18. "Africa"