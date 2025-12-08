Toto, Christopher Cross and the Romantics Confirm 2026 Tour Dates
Toto and Christopher Cross are touring together for the second summer in a row - but this time they're completing their threesome with a different '80s hit-making band.
This time out they will be joined by the Romantics, famous for the hit singles "What I Like About You" and "Talking In Your Sleep." They replace Men at Work, who participated in the 2025 tour.
The fun starts July 15 in Bethel, NY and is currently scheduled to conclude on Aug. 30 in Toronto. Toto previously announced a 13-date string of winter dates kicking off Feb. 18 in Milwaukee and concluding March 13 in New Buffalo, Michigan.
Artist ticket pre-sales begin Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 12PM local time, with general sales going live on Friday, Dec. 12 at 10AM local time.
Toto, Christopher Cross and the Romantics 2026 Tour Dates
7/15 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
7/16 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
7/18 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
7/19 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
7/21 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion
7/23 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater
7/25 Syracuse, NY Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
7/26 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann
7/28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
7/29 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
7/31 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
8/01 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
8/02 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
8/04 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf
8/05 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater
8/07 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
8/08 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
8/10 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
8/11 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
8/12 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
8/14 Long Beach, CA Long Beach Amphitheater
8/15 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
8/16 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre
8/18 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
8/19 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
8/21 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
8/22 Denver, CO Ball Arena
8/24 Kansas City, MO Morton Amphitheater
8/26 Shakopee, MN Mystic Lake Amphitheater
8/28 Grand Rapids, MI Acrisure Amphitheater
8/29 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
8/30 Toronto, ON RBC Amphitheatre
