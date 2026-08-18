Bonnie Tyler's funeral and celebration of life service was held on Monday (Aug. 17) in Swansea, Wales.

According to The Guardian, crowds of fans lined the streets to say their final goodbye to the beloved singer.

“As the white coffin, covered in bouquets of white roses, was carried into the minster, shouts of 'God bless you Bonnie' and 'bye Bonnie' punctured the quiet,” the outlet noted. “Those gathered to pay their respects burst into applause.”

READ MORE: 50 Greatest Power Ballads in Rock History

The emotional event honored Tyler’s life and legacy, and featured a poignant choral performance of her biggest hit, “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” Footage of the rendition can be seen below.

How 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' Made Bonnie Tyler a Superstar

Tyler died on July 8 at the age of 75. The acclaimed singer, known for her distinctive husky voice, was behind such hits as “Holding Out for a Hero,” "Here She Comes" and "If You Were a Woman (And I Was a Man)."

READ MORE: In Memoriam: 2026 Deaths

Still, “Total Eclipse of the Heart” was unquestionably her most celebrated tune. The classic 1983 power ballad was penned by Jim Steinman, best-known for his collaborations with Meat Loaf.

“He told me he had started writing the song for a prospective musical version of Nosferatu years before, but never finished it,” Tyler recalled during a 2023 interview. “I poured my heart out singing it.”

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” became Tyler’s lone No. 1 single in the U.S., earning her a Grammy nomination and selling more than 13 million copies worldwide.