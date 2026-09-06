The City of Toronto has issued orders for Live Nation to fix Rogers Stadium ahead of AC/DC’s scheduled performance on Sept. 16.

A large storm caused serious damage to the stadium on Sept. 2, tearing apart sections of the bleachers and leaving at least one part of the grandstand collapsed. After inspectors evaluated the situation the day after the storm, the City of Toronto issued orders necessary for Rogers Stadium’s reopening.

According to Global News, “a seven-part order sets out a series of conditions Live Nation must meet before it is allowed to host people in its outdoor Toronto venue.” Limiting access to the site, hiring an engineer, proposing a plan for repairs, securing a building permit and meeting safety requirements are among the items the company has been tasked with.

READ MORE: AC/DC Show in Doubt After Stadium Suffers Storm Damage

Live Nation’s proposal must reportedly be submitted by Sept. 8. AC/DC is scheduled to perform at Rogers Stadium on Sept. 16, leaving a very short timeline for the necessary repairs required for the concert to move forward as planned.

A spokesperson for Live Nation said: “The inspection, assessment and remediation of structures affected by significant weather events, like a red-level storm of this nature, is a standard process, and we remain engaged with the City as that work continues.”

AC/DC has not yet commented on the situation. At time of writing, no announcement had been made regarding a postponement or cancellation of the band's Toronto date. The performance is scheduled to be the third-to-last show of the Australian rock legends’ Power Up tour. The group has been on the road since July 11, a stretch that has taken them across North America, with stops in Charlotte, Denver, Las Vegas, Atlanta and more.