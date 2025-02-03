Top 15 Hair Metal Frontmen

The '80s were a time of musical decadence, delivering some of the most timeless stars in rock history. And no sound was louder, both literally and figuratively, than hair metal.

Characterized by pop sensibilities intertwined with emphatic guitar riffage, hair metal was the overwhelming rock style of the decade. The genre brought with it a cavalcade of new bands, many of whom were fronted by brash and enigmatic vocalists. Yes, these guys could sing, but there was more to them than that. With swagger and charisma, these men owned every stage on which they performed, converting legions of fans in the process.

Hair metal also found an ally in MTV, the upstart cable network that launched in 1981. Programmers quickly realized that adopting a cool and rebellious attitude would help engage young viewers. Those characteristics were evident in the genre, and with the dawn of video vixens and flashy production values, hair metal became both the sound and look of the era.

With such famous names as David Lee Roth, Axl Rose, Bret Michaels, Dee Snider, Jon Bon Jovi and Sebastian Bach hair metal boasted some of the greatest frontmen to ever step behind a mic. But who was greatest among them?

Below, we’ve ranked hair metal's top 15 frontmen. Break out the Aqua Net and slide on your spandex pants, because it’s about to get wild.