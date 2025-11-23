Tool fans in New Zealand were the lucky witnesses for an incredible start to the band's overseas tour where they busted out three catalog rarities that hadn't been performed in over 20 years.

Saturday (Nov. 22) in Auckland, the alternative hard rock legends delivered a blistering 14-song set that included a cover of Black Sabbath's "Hand of Doom," a holdover from their appearance at the star-studded Back to the Beginning tribute to Ozzy Osbourne earlier this year. But that's hardly the story here.

What Rarities Did Tool Play?

The darkly melancholic "Disposition" from 2001's Lateralus, was the initial surprise. The track arrived five songs into the set for the first time since its last airing in Long Beach, California in November of 2002. Making its first appearance since that same Long Beach show, the fan favorite "H." from 1996's Aenima, immediately followed. But believe it or not, those weren't even the rarest moments of the night.

Tool Played an 'Undertow' Obscurity for the First Time in 26 Years

That's right. As cool as it was to hear "Disposition" and "H.," it's hard to top what it felt like to hear "Crawl Away" from 1992's Undertow, which hadn't been performed by Tool in concert since 1995. You can see the full set list, plus video below.

Is Tool Working on New Music?

As vocalist Maynard James Keenan and guitarist Adam Jones shared with Loudwire Nights recently, there are indeed new sounds from Tool slowly starting to take shape. "The three of us have been jamming. I don't know if you go, oh, the writing process has started. It's always there," Jones explained. "Between preparing for an upcoming tour or whatever we're doing, there's points where someone goes, oh, I got this and I got this. But I think we're going to dive deep soon."

It would be the band's first album since 2019's Fear Inoculum.

Watch Tool Perform 'H.' in Auckland

Watch Tool Perform 'Crawl Away'

Listen to Tool Perform 'Disposition' in Auckland

Tool Nov. 22, 2025 Auckland, New Zealand Set List

1. "The Grudge"

2. "Fear Inoculum"

3. "Lost Keys (Blame Hofmann)"

4. "Rosetta Stoned"

5. "Disposition" (first time since 2002)

6. "H." (first time since 2002)

7. "Jambi"

8. "Pneuma"

9. "Crawl Away" (first time since 1998)

10. "Vicarious"

11. "Intolerance"

12. "Chocolate Chip Trip"

13. "Hand of Doom" (Black Sabbath cover)

14. "Invincible"