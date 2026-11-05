Tony Iommi Singer Jorn Lande Was Told His Lyrics Were Too Dark

Jorn Lande, the singer who wrote and performed lyrics for Tony Iommi’s new solo album From the Dark, said he was once warned his words were too, well, dark for the record.

The Swedish performer, who’s been connected with Iommi for over two decades, added that he decided to see the positive side of the situation – and he didn’t change a word as a result.

“At one point I was told I was writing a bit too dark!” Lande told Metal Mayhem ROC in a new interview. “Tony’s manager sent me an email on that.

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“I just thought, ‘How can it be too dark for the godfather of heavy metal?’ So I took that as a compliment, to be honest!”

He continued: “Tony’s playing is always dark and doomy. But it’s beautiful. I always wrote the same way – it’s just maybe it got extra dark with this collaboration. But there’s always hope, and there’s a lot of light in there. I always write about finding a purpose in what you’re doing, and finding strength in this life.”

Asked about his connection with Iommi’s legacy, Lande reflected: “I think every Black Sabbath album stands solid on its own because it’s all very well crafted. That’s why Tony is still around; still relevant to so many people around the world.

“It’s a true honor to do the record with him and to be given the freedom to write what I wanted to write.”

Is There Any Chance of a Tony Iommi Solo Tour?

Iommi has ruled out the prospect of touring the album with Lande, bassist Becky Baldwin and drummer Karl Brazil. But the singer admitted: “I’d love that to happen; I think we all would. He’s not playing often anymore.

“He loves to play – he’s a musician. I’m not sure if he’s up for like a longer tour or anything. I doubt it.”

After the suggestion of one-off festival appearances was raised, he reflected: “Maybe he’d consider a single show, a couple of shows, something like that. If that happens and if it’s successful, maybe there would be more shows. It’s up to him. But it’s not for me to speculate.”