British pop star Robbie Williams confirmed that Tony Iommi and Glenn Hughes had recorded a song with him for his upcoming album.

The track that features the former Black Sabbath colleagues is titled “Rocket” and it’s part of the LP associated with Williams’ new biopic Better Man, in which he’s portrayed as an anthropomorphic monkey, with his own eyes completing the effect.

The former Take That member – whose solo career includes seven U.K. No. 1 singles and 13 U.K. No. 1 albums – told the NME in a new interview that he’d aimed for a different sound than the one he’s known for.

Asked to confirm Iommi’s involvement, Williams did so and added: “And Glenn Hughes! I wanted to make the album that I’d make if I’d left Take That now, knowing what I know. This particular song encapsulates that perfectly.”

He admitted that, “[u]nfortunately and fortunately… pop songs turned up along the way too. I’m like: ‘Ah, fuck – a hit!’”

But he said of “Rocket:” “This [track] is massive guitars, as you can imagine. It’s adrenaline-filled and balls-to-the-wall. That one in particular is my favorite song off my new album – that I’ve just announced is happening!”

Will Liam Gallagher Enjoy Being Portrayed In Robbie Williams’ Biopic?

In the new interview Williams also confirmed that Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher are portrayed in his biopic, which covers the Britpop era and clashes between some of the artists of the time.

“I think that there’ll be a bit of [Liam] that’s happy that he exists in it,” Williams said. “There’s not anything there that isn’t 100 per cent factual! That’s how he behaved!

“The people that we were are different people than we are right now. I see Liam and I love his interviews, and I love the person that he is becoming. He’s kindly now and introspective and still marvelously funny – but the edges have been taken off. Same with me: the edges have been taken off.

“So in the movie, he’s a representation of who he was then and I’m a representation of who I was then. I don’t want him to be upset. I hope he likes it. The guy that plays Noel has only got one line, but that one line is so unbelievably Noel, it’s incredible: ‘Fuck off, c––t!’”