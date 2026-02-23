Tomahawk will hit the road for their first shows in 13 years starting in July. The Melvins will be the special guest for all of the upcoming dates.

The supergroup, which features Mike Patton of Faith No More, plus Duane Denison of the Jesus Lizard, John Stanier (Helmet, Battles) and Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle), mounted their last tour in 2013 as they were supporting that year's Oddfellows album. Though they returned with 2021's Tonic Immobility, the pandemic kept the band from performing live at that time.

The A Huge Waste of Your Time and Money tour will launch July 18 in Nashville. A total of 21 dates have been announced so far, wrapping up Aug. 15 in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale Friday (Feb. 27) with a fan presale starting Wednesday (Feb. 25) at 10 a.m. local time (Password: Flashback). More information is available at the official website for Ipecac, the band's label.

Denison said in a press release regarding the upcoming outing: “In the spirit of the Olympics, Team Tomahawk has decided to rise up and go for the gold once again – also competing will be our cohorts the Melvins.”

“This tour is a no brainer. I can’t wait. A Melvins/Tomahawk trek will be a stone groove,” Buzz Osborne added. The Melvins will play the upcoming dates in their four-piece incarnation featuring Osborne, Dale Crover, Steven McDonald, and Coady Willis.

Mike Patton Has Been Busy

Tohic Immobility was the first new album from Tomahawk in eight years. More recently, Patton released 2025's AVT/PTTN, a collaboration with the Avett Brothers. The album came out this past November. The pair will preview their upcoming April 2026 tour in late March with an appearance at the annual Big Ears festival

The Melvins continue to tour heavily and recently announced an expanded edition of Savage Imperial Death March. The album found them teaming up with their touring partners, Napalm Death, and was initially released last year only on physical media.

The new expansion adds two additional tracks and is set for release April 10 via Ipecac. The band landed at the top of UCR's most active road warriors for 2025, playing close to 120 concerts.

Tomahawk and the Melvins, 2026 Tour Dates

July 18 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

July 20 Austin, TX Emo’s

July 21 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

July 23 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

July 24 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

July 26 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

July 27 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

July 28 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

July 30 Boston, MA House of Blues

July 31 Buffalo, NY Electric City

August 1 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

August 3 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

August 4 Chicago, IL The Riviera Theatre

August 5 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

August 7 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

August 8 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

August 10 Portland, OR Pioneer Courthouse Square

August 11 Seattle, WA The Showbox

August 12 Seattle, WA The Showbox

August 14 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

August 15 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco