2025 has been a great year for fans of Tom Petty's classic Wildflowers album.

Tom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers, was recently released on Blu-ray with a wealth of bonus content, including music videos and a 30-minute interview with Petty.

Genesis Publications is also preparing to release an expansive book about the record. Wildflowers, due out in December, presents the story of the album featuring interviews with Petty and his associates and others who were around in that time period, visually surrounded by lots of photos and ephemera from the era.

Lastly, there's a new vinyl edition of Wildflowers available for audiophiles from Warner Music and Because Sound Matters, the latest entry in their ongoing One Step series. Supervised by longtime Petty producer Ryan Ulyate, the album is housed inside a top quality, uniquely designed numbered slipcase. The enclosed LP features an “Old Style” double pocket gatefold tip-on jacket for the first time. Special care has been taken to faithfully preserve the original sound with exceptional clarity and depth, capturing the recording’s nuances and subtleties at every step to create the best sounding record possible.

Ultimate Classic Rock Nights has your chance to win a copy of the Wildflowers One Step pressing.For your chance to be one of our winners, simply enter your name, email and phone number into the entry form at the top of this page. You will be added to UCR's daily newsletter mailing list. The contest ends Nov. 14, 2025 at 11:59pm EST.