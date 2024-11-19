Tom Petty ‘Live in Edinburgh 1982′ Official Bootleg Announced

An official bootleg of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' December 9, 1982 concert in Edinburgh, Scotland is being released on Nov. 29.

Live in Edinburgh 1982: The Gennaro Tapes features a 20-song set recorded by "beloved house sound mixer Gennaro Rippo" on the group's tour in support of 1982's Long After Dark. According to the band's website, "this rare recording has not been touched since the day it was captured, pressed directly from cassette to vinyl."

The three-record set from Jack White's Third Man Records will be available in limited quantities and can be pre-ordered now from TomPetty.com. You can hear a sample of "Change of Heart" below.

Earlier this year, the Petty estate released an expanded version of Long After Dark, featuring 12 additional tracks. The 1982 album is best known for the Top 20 hit "You Got Lucky," and was the first to feature Howie Epstein on bass.

Long After Dark wasn't one of Petty's favorite albums. "It wasn't that I didn't like it," he explained in 2005's Conversations With Tom Petty. "It's a good little rock and roll record with good songs and good playing. But I don't know that we advanced on that record."

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers 'Live in Edinburgh 1982: The Gennaro Tapes' Track List

1. "American Girl"

2. "Listen to Her Heart"

3. "A Thing About You"

4. "You Got Lucky"

5. "I Need to Know"

6. "Don't Do Me Like That"

7. "I'm in Love"

8. "Change of Heart"

9. "Louie Louie"

10. "Straight into Darkness"

11. "Stories We Could Tell"

12. "Louisiana Rain"

13. "One Story Town"

14. "A Woman in Love (It's Not Me)"

15. "Kings Road"

16. "Breakdown"

17. "Refugee"

18. "Shout"

19. "So You Wanna Be a Rock 'N' Roll Star"

20. "Anything That's Rock 'N' Roll"