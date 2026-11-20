Tom Petty fans have been enjoying a wealth of previously unheard material thanks to the new Origins 1971-1978 box set, which arrived Nov. 6.

The collection helps to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and their self-titled debut album, which originally came out on Nov. 9, 1976. But Origins goes much deeper than that, sharing material that was recorded by Petty during his time with Mudcrutch, prior to the Heartbreakers.

There are also songs that were captured outside of both the Heartbreakers and Mudcrutch periods as well. In total, there are 51 tracks for fans to explore, 27 of them previously unreleased (a number which also includes an unforgettable concert recorded at the Record Plant in 1977).

The group's first two albums, 1976's Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and 1978's You're Gonna Get It! are a large part of the previously available material, but even those songs have all been newly remixed by Petty's longtime producer and engineer, Ryan Ulyate.

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"Any time Tom was at the mic, it was bound to be a fun experience, you know. Even as a boy and not knowing the level of his ability yet," Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch told UCR.

"I don't know if any of us knew our abilities yet, but in retrospect, you go, 'Wow, that's great!' It's like reading a diary entry," he explained, regarding "Parade of Loons," the initial offering from the set.

The diary entry analogy is a good one. Fans will find there's a lot to explore and discover within Origins. The 88-page Heart Attack! fanzine-style book, featuring essays and words from rock scholars David Fricke and Bud Scoppa provides additional details and is included as part of the box.

As Adria Petty told UCR in a separate conversation, the hope is that fans will feel like they're getting an opportunity to rummage around in the archives.

We'd love to give you the ability to do some exploring on your own. Ultimate Classic Rock has your chance to win the vinyl edition of Origins 1971-1978.

Five lucky winners will score a copy of No Sleep Til L.A., the 12-track standalone collection of rarities from the box and a copy of the Heart Attack! zine. Specially selected grand prize winners will score the box set.

For your chance to win one of these great Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers prizes, simply enter your name, email and phone number into the entry form at the top of this page. You will be added to our daily newsletter mailing list. The contest ends Nov. 30, 2026 at 11:59pm EST. Good luck!