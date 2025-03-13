Tom Keifer Announces 2025 US Tour With L.A. Guns

Former Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer will hit the road this summer and fall for a U.S. tour with support from fellow '80s rockers L.A. Guns.

The joint trek begins on Aug. 28 in Louisville, Kentucky, and concludes on Oct. 4 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Tickets for some dates are available now; others go on sale to the general public on Friday.

You can find more information at Keifer's website and see the full list of dates below.

READ MORE: Tom Keifer Recalls Freezing While Making Classic Cinderella Video

Tom Keifer and L.A. Guns' New Music Plans

Keifer released his second and most recent solo album, Rise, in 2019. When asked about the possibility of new music last summer, he told Rock 100.5 The KATT FM (via Blabbermouth): "Well, I think there's a record probably brewing. There always is one. Music is kind of floating in the air. Songs are, they're always out there somewhere. It's just when the inspiration strikes you. I like to keep it organic and wait for a strong emotion or a feeling to hit that really feels like a song. And you kind of collect those. I call 'em like the little seeds of songs — you get these chorus lines in your head. I just kind of let 'em brew."

L.A. Guns, meanwhile, will release their 15th album, Leopard Skin, on April 4. They've previewed the collection with two singles so far: the raunchy "Taste It" and the slinky "Lucky Motherfucker."

Tom Keifer and L.A. Guns 2025 Tour Dates

Aug. 28 - Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

Aug. 30 - Eau Claire, WI @ The Sonnentag

Sept. 1 - Paw Paw, MI @ Warner Vineyards

Sept. 4 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Sept. 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom

Sept. 6 - Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center

Sept. 12 - Airway Heights, WA @ Spokane Live

Sept. 13 - Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

Sept. 14 - Boise, ID @ Morrison Center

Sept. 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Sept. 19 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

Sept. 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

Sept. 21 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center

Oct. 3 - Carteret, NJ @ Carteret PAC

Oct. 4 - Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater