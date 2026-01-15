Tom Keifer has announced that he'll return to the road for new 2026 tour dates starting in May.

The former Cinderella frontman will share the stage with a variety of support acts from market to market, including Buckcherry, L.A. Guns and John Corabi. Keifer's tour starts May 2 with a headlining performance at the annual M3 Rock Fest in the Baltimore area and he'll continue through Aug. 3 in Beaver Dam, KY.

Tickets for the majority of his non-festival performances will go on sale Friday (Jan. 16). More details are available at his official website you can see all of the dates below.

What Can Fans Expect From Tom's Concerts?

Keifer calls it a "loud screaming rock show with everything you'd want to hear," and in addition to songs from his two solo albums, 2013's The Way Life Goes and 2019's Rise, he promises that you'll also hear the Cinderella songs that you love too.

"The fact that I was a singer and wrote pretty much most of the songs and did a lot of the guitar work...you know, it's something that I still really like playing those songs," he told Shaggy at The Pick during an interview in July of 2025. "So if people are wondering what to expect at the show, it's a big, loud rocking show with a lot of Cinderella hits and some tracks off of some of the solo records too. [I've got a] seven-piece band [with] keyboards, percussion and [plenty of] singers."

Will Cinderella Ever Reunite?

The bluesy '80s hard rockers, known for hits like "Nobody's Fool" and "Don't Know What You Got (Till It's Gone) played their most recent concerts together on the Monsters of Rock Cruise in 2014. Guitarist Jeff LaBar subsequently passed away in 2021. Keifer says that plays a big part in why they haven't continued.

"Once Jeff passed away, the four of us just felt that it would never be the same without him," he explained in the same interview. "We're friends, [some members are] involved in a lot of production work, and I'm doing the solo thing, and Eric [Brittingham has] been playing with different artists and stuff. So that's kind of where it's at."

Although he's closed the door on Cinderella, Keifer did say in other interviews that he's been formulating plans for his next solo album.

Tom Keifer, 2026 Tour Dates

May 02 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (M3 Rock Festival)

May 03 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

May 07 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak with John Corabi

May 08 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts with John Corabi

May 09 - Liverpool, NY @ Sharkey's Event Center with John Corabi

May 14 - Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center with John Corabi

May 15 - Medina, MN @ Medina Entertainment Center with John Corabi

May 16 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

May 21 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom with Buckcherry

May 22 - Portland, ME @ Aura with Buckcherry

May 23 - Springfield, MA @ Symphony Hall with Buckcherry

May 28 - Bloomington, IL @ Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts with L.A. Guns

May 29 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium with Buckcherry and John Corabi

May 30 - Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium with L.A. Guns

June 03 - Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre with L.A. Guns

June 05 - Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre with L.A. Guns

June 07 - Wyandotte, MI @ District 142

June 11 - Lakeland, FL @ Youkey Theater with L.A. Guns

June 13 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Peabody Auditorium with L.A. Guns

June 18 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz with L.A. Guns

June 19 - Roanoke, VA @ Dr. Pepper Park with L.A. Guns

June 20 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues with L.A. Guns

June 25 - Cedar Park, TX @ Haute Spot with L.A. Guns

June 26 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater with L.A. Guns

June 27 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown with L.A. Guns

July 09 - Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion Ballroom with John Corabi

July 10 - St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena with Buckcherry and John Corabi

July 10 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom with John Corabi

July 17 - Peeshawbestown, MI @ Leelanau Sands Casino and Lounge

July 18 - Lac Du Flambeau, WI @ Lake of the Torches Resort Casino

July 24 - Ft Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre with L.A. Guns

July 25 - Wilmington, OH @ Murphy Theatre with Lita Ford

Aug. 01 - Beaver Dam, KY @ Rock the Dam with Mike Tramp's White Lion and Steven Adler