Tom Hamilton’s New Band Close Enemies Announces 2025 Tour

Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton's new band Close Enemies has announced a brief tour of the northeastern United States for January.

The five-date trek begins on Jan. 8 in Philadelphia and concludes on Jan. 23 in Pawling, New York, with more dates to come. You can see the full list of currently announced shows below.

"Hey everyone, Here are a few dates we can post as of today," the band wrote on Facebook. "There are more to come. Looking forward to seeing all of you there."

Who Plays in Close Enemies With Tom Hamilton?

Hamilton announced that he was part of Close Enemies in September, not long after Aerosmith announced their retirement from touring due to Steven Tyler's insurmountable vocal injury. The band consists of Hamilton, guitarists Trace Foster (Hamilton's bass tech) and Peter Stroud (who plays with Sheryl Crow), drummer Tony Brock (the Babys, Rod Stewart) and singer Chasen Hampton. Gary Stier serves as their lyricist. Close Enemies played their first show at Nashville's Eastside Bowl in October.

"When I joined, these guys had worked up a bunch of great songs, and I was able to contribute something I had," Hamilton told AARP in August. "Hopefully, when the time comes, we’ll work up some others I’ve had in my pocket for a while. All of these guys are great musicians, and it’s an honor and a challenge to be part of it all. I’m looking forward to seeing how people like it. I think they’ll be pleasantly amazed!"

Close Enemies 2025 Tour Dates

Jan. 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery Philly

Jan. 9 - New York, New York @ City Winery NYC

Jan. 10 - Boston, MA @ City Winery Boston

Jan. 14 - Manchester, NH @ The Rex Theatre

Jan. 23 - Pawling, NY @ Daryl's House