Aerosmith’s Tom Hamilton Looks Back at Their Final Shows

Aerosmith's Peace Out farewell tour with the Black Crowes was supposed to be a celebration of their legacy of more than 50 years. Unexpectedly, Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury changed everything and the shows, which were initially postponed, were canceled earlier this year.

But the three concerts that the Boston rock legends did play in September of 2023 presented a stunning look at just how good they were. It proved the band was going out on a high note, which made it heartbreaking how things wrapped up.

Inside the group, they were also feeling the good mojo. "[Everyone] worked so hard, participating in the design of the production, the set list and especially, rehearsing," bassist Tom Hamilton tells UCR in a new interview. "We worked really hard individually and then worked really hard as a band, getting the songs down. By the time we got to those first few shows, we were really at the top of our game."

"I was looking forward to coming out there and showing the world," he continues. "We only got to do three shows, but it was a blast. It was really awesome."

Earlier this year, Hamilton admitted, "We don't know what the future holds, but it won't include touring." The individual members would likely continue to make music on their own, he suggested. "It will manifest itself in ways that we haven't planned yet.I’ve been playing in a band with some good friends."

"We have a bunch of really good songs and we hope to be putting them out soon and hopefully doing some gigs," he continued. "Right now the amenity that I most want is more music and more time with family.”

Hamilton Was Nervous During His First Post-Aerosmith Gig

True to his word, the bassist eventually revealed details about his new band, Close Enemies. As he tells UCR now, he had some butterflies during their first show in Nashville in October. "I was a little bit nervous, you know. But that feeling, it energizes you. It doesn't hold you back. It makes you want to dive in deeper and deeper."

Close Enemies features a powerhouse lineup with Hamilton on bass, plus guitarists Trace Foster, Peter Stroud, drummer Tony Brock and singer Chasen Hampton. Following their initial Nashville performance, the band is now set to embark on its first proper tour in January, with shows beginning Jan. 8 in Philadelphia.

Hamilton says he's looking forward to the concerts, which will be a flashback to his early days with Aerosmith. "This is like going back to the beginning," he says. "You know, we don't have any previous albums. We're going to be riding around in vans, probably and flying commercial, just like when Aerosmith started -- and I'm looking forward to that. There's a certain camaraderie with that."

New music is set to arrive from Close Enemies starting in January when they'll unleash an initial single. Distribution will be handled by TLG / Virgin Music Group with additional songs following their first release.