Tito Jackson Dead at 70

Tito Jackson, an original member of the Jackson 5, died on Sept. 15 at the age of 70.

No cause of death has been given. The news was confirmed in a social media post made by his three sons, Taj, Taryll and TJ.

"We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken," the post read. "Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as 'Poppa T.' Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops."

As a founding member of the Jackson 5, Jackson sang with his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Randy, Marlon and Michael on hits like "I Want You Back," "ABC" and "I'll Be There." Within just a few years of working with the Motown label, the group landed multiple Top 40 singles and became one of the most popular bands in the world.

"I remember the very first time we went to the UK and we had something like 10,000 screaming fans to greet us at the airport," Jackson recalled to Sister Circle TV in 2019. "I got lost in the airport and 1,000 fans chasing me, pulling everywhere. It was crazy."

Watch the Jackson 5 Perform 'I Want You Back' in 1969

Jackson himself was a guitar player, though he did not contribute any guitar to his band's music until they made the switch to CBS Records in 1976. It was around that time that he began writing songs, too.

Life After the Jackson 5

In 2003, Jackson started a solo career as a performing blues guitarist, releasing two albums, several singles and collaborating with the likes of Big Daddy Kane, Stevie Wonder, Joe Bonamassa, plus others. Over the course of his career, he was nominated for three Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 as a member of the Jackson 5.

Watch Tito Jackson Perform Live